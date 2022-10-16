Original title: Playing Time and Space Listening to the World Chengdu Symphony Orchestra’s new season kicks off

Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Ren Hongwei

In September 2022, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra has opened the 2022-2023 music season of “Playing Time and Space, Listening to the World“, with a total of 29 sets of symphony concerts and 9 sets of chamber music concerts in the whole music season, specially invited domestic and foreign conductors Yu Feng, Tang Muhai, Shao En, Christopher Roselle, etc., soloists Chen Sa, Ning Feng, Zhang Haochen, etc., and singers Song Yuanming, Wang Lida, Shi Yijie, etc. In the new music season, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra is also committed to exploring the voices of the new generation, and specially invited performers He Qianqian, Cai Qing and Xiang Yi of the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra to perform together.

Contribute the power of music to the realization of “Three Cities and Three Capitals”

The Chengdu Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1969. With the mind of all rivers, the pursuit of excellence, and the concept of Bacon’s soul, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra has built a music hall that combines Chinese and Western, and both elegant and popular for the “music capital”, singing for the times and lyrical for the people. Following the successful performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in 1997, in recent years, he has successively completed the large-scale original symphonic suite “Chengdu”, the 1st Chengdu International Music and Poetry Season in 2016, the 2017-2020 Chengdu International Music Season in the Autumn of Rongcheng, and the 6th Chinese Poetry Season. Festival, the opening and closing ceremonies and special concerts of the 12th and 13th China Music Golden Bell Awards, and the New Year’s concerts in Chengdu over the years, etc., and have been well received by domestic and foreign experts and media. The orchestra has performed all over the country and has been warmly invited by many countries such as the United States, Britain, Italy, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Russia, which has greatly promoted the development of the orchestra and has been highly appraised and praised by the industry.

In 2021, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra has become an independent professional orchestra. From 2022 to 2023, it will officially enter the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall, realizing the integration of the hall and the ensemble. Stretch movement. The united and progressive Chengdu Symphony Orchestra will continue to use music to communicate with the world, to spread a bright future with music, and to serve as Chengdu’s “Three Cities and Three Capitals” (a world famous city of cultural and creative, tourism, competition, international food, music, The beautiful vision of the exhibition capital), and contributes to the agile and majestic music power.

Over the years, the orchestra has conducted in-depth artistic exchanges with many well-known musicians at home and abroad. The conductors who have cooperated with it include Li Delun, Yan Liangkun, Bian Zushan, Zhang Guoyong, Zhu Qiyuan, Xu Zhong, Sarast, Newman, Samuel Ann. Del, Emily Brown, Rebecca, Riccardo, Fabio, Popelka, etc. Performers include Sheng China, Ning Feng, Chen Xi, Wen Wei, Gao Shen, Huang Bin, Qin Liwei, Sheng Yuan , Woodcock, etc., which have effectively improved the business level of the orchestra and have received extensive attention and praise from all walks of life.

Create the sound of high-quality chamber music

In 2021, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra will start the 2021~2022 audition music season. There are 14 sets of symphony concerts and 6 sets of chamber music concerts in the whole music season. The orchestra accelerates the running-in through intensive performances; through cooperation with a number of artists at home and abroad , and gradually entered the right track, gradually getting better, and has become a new symphony force that cannot be ignored.

Chengdu Symphony Orchestra is committed to showing the ductility and richness of classical music. In the 2021-2022 audition music season, it has created an audio-visual feast with a variety of work structures and styles and themes. Among them, the classical Western symphony works include the classic works of Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, Schumann and other composers. It is reported that in order to demonstrate the new charm of a world-famous cultural city, enhance citizens’ sense of cultural acquisition and happiness, enrich citizens’ spiritual and cultural life, and meet citizens’ new expectations for a better life with excellent cultural products and services, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra has conducted 40 popular performances in 2022. Concerts, combined with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, launched online concerts, guided tours and other sections.

It is worth noting that on July 1, 2022, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra will present a special concert “Red Capriccio” for the Founding of the Party, and present a wealth of Chinese symphony works, including Liu Wenjin’s “The Great Wall Capriccio” and Qu Wei’s “White Capriccio”. “Mao Girl Suite”, Shi Wanchun’s orchestral “Long Live the People”, etc., pay tribute to the motherland with music and show the power of China with music.

In addition, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra also attaches great importance to the training and promotion of chamber music. The 6 chamber music concerts from April to June 2022 will be presented with the main instrument parts of the symphony, such as woodwind, percussion, strings and brass. The chamber music works of various composers such as Cai, Piazzolla, Bach, Mozart, Dvorak, Haydn, Beethoven, Handel, Mahler, Vivaldi, etc. Richness and expressiveness. The chamber music concert specially invited flutist Ma Yong, percussionist Mo Hanyin, violinist Zeng Cheng, viola player Lan Hancheng, trombone player Guo Zheng, oboe player Wei Weidong and many other performers. As a guiding expert, he helped the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra to create high-quality sound of chamber music.

Twenty Contributions of Original Works

In the concerts of the new season, the classical symphonic works of the West will arrive as scheduled, including Debussy, Sibelius, Brahms, Richard Strauss, Mahler, Shostakovich etc. Composer works concert. In addition, the orchestra will also perform excellent Chinese symphony works. The theme concert section specially prepared “100 Years of Chinese Symphony”, “Ba Yin Shu Yun·Cheng Yu Chang Sheng-Shuangcheng Symphony Concert”, and the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” jointly commissioned by the Symphony Union, etc. . Festival-themed concerts include “Children’s Day Concert”, “Party Founding Day Concert”, “New Year’s Concert”, “New Year’s Concert”, “Valentine’s Day Special Planning Concert”, etc., which will delight the audience. Excellent works such as Li Bochan’s suona and the band “One Hundred Years of Nirvana”, Wang Jianmin’s Guzheng Concerto “Sunshine and Earth”, Li Minxiong’s percussion and the band “Dragon Rising and Tiger Leaping”, Kang Zhuqing’s “Pilot” and other outstanding works will also appear in this season.

In 2022, the 200th anniversary of Cesar Franck’s birth, and in 2023, the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s birth and the 80th anniversary of his death, the orchestra will perform Franck’s “Symphony in D minor” and La Rachmaninoff. Khmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor and Symphony No. 2 in E minor. In addition, there are also classic works by composers such as Debussy, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Sibelius, Shostakovich, etc. Mahler’s “D Major” Symphony No. 1 “Titan” will also be staged in this season’s concerts.

It is worth noting that in 2022, the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra specially commissioned composers Zhang Qianyi, Jiang Wantong, Liu Li, and Wen Ziyang to create a large-scale symphonic poem “I Love You China“, and specially invited composer Zheng Qiufeng and lyricist Qu. Cong is the art consultant and Zhang Qianyi is the art director. Together, they will create a concert of “Tribute to Classics and Present to the 20th National Congress”, offering a musical blessing to the motherland.

In terms of chamber music, a total of 9 chamber music concerts in the new quarter will be arranged, presenting excellent chamber music works in the form of string ensemble, woodwind ensemble, brass ensemble, percussion ensemble, and double piano. Specially invited Shanghai Quartet, percussionist Liu Gang, trombone player Zhao Ruilin, flutist Jinta and other performers to create a stronger sound of chamber music for the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra.