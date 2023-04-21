Playing with the taste of time: free analogue synthesizer plug-in Minaton review- midifan: We focus on computer music

Musicians who are familiar with the classic synthesizers of the 70s and 80s will never forget the contemporary sense of synthesizer sounds in those years: warm and mellow with analog flavor. After the popularization of DAW, in order to reproduce the charm of the music in the contemporary music production environment, the analog synthesizer came into being, and restored the flavor of the era by means of digital modeling.

Minaton, which I will introduce and evaluate today, is an open source and free analog emulation synthesizer plug-in. It is derived from the overall impression of the original author ThunderOx on the synthesizers of the 1980s, using real analog synthesizers as a reference to create this “analog-flavored” full-bodied synthesizer. At the beginning of this year, the author of this article (An Xiaojiang) continued to develop on the basis of the original author’s code, adding support for modern DAW, making it suitable for current music production. The synthesizer effects you have heard on TV, games, or even the tones you have always dreamed of, may be realized with Minaton.

first impression

The first moment of opening Minaton, the feeling of the 1980s hits the face. Its interface design is based on the panel of the synthesizer in the past: wooden frame edging, metal bottom, all operations are completed with sliders, old-fashioned toggle switches and knobs, which are easy to adjust and play.

Figure 1 Minaton’s main interface

Unlike Moog’s synths, which have clearly defined partitions, Minaton puts the same type of controllers together, and users can distinguish functional areas from the arrangement of the controllers. Among them: the upper left area controls the DCO (oscillator); the lower left area is the ADSR curve, as well as the slider and knob of the filter. The LFO part is all placed on the right side of the interface, and the master volume knob is placed in the lower right corner. Although the interface is small, everything is available, giving musicians full control.

oscillator part

Minaton is an additive synthesizer.It provides three sets of oscillatorseach group of oscillators can be switched and combined arbitrarily.



Figure 2 Schematic diagram of the waveform oscillator (DCO) (DCO No. 1)

Oscillators provide 5 basic waveforms – sine, sawtooth, square, triangle, and white noise, to adjust intuitively through the slider. Five waveforms are enough to build a wide variety of tones. The waveform synthesized by Minaton is soft, even the white noise is not harsh.

The pitch of the oscillator can be adjusted. Not only can you adjust the octave with the “Octave” knob, but you can also drag the “Finetune” slider to fine-tune the pitch. The range of finetune to adjust the pitch is 7 semitones up and down, which can be refined to 1 cent, or adjusted by semitones, whether it is necessary to transpose, create distortion effects, or use multiple oscillators to form five The harmony within the degree can be competent.

More interesting is the Inertia (inertia) effect. The so-called inertia effect means that after playing a note, if you play another note, the output pitch will gradually climb (or drop) to the pitch of the next note, which sounds somewhat similar to the glide effect. But unlike portamento, the strength of the effect depends on the semitones that separate the two notes: the farther apart the longer the pitch climbs (or falls), the more pronounced the effect of inertia, and vice versa.

The Inertia knob controls how long the inertia lasts, whose value is inversely proportional to the inertial duration. The lower the value, the slower the pitch “climbs” or “falls” and the effect is correspondingly more pronounced. For example, when it is tuned to the lowest level, if you play two notes that are more than one octave apart, you can hear the “air defense siren”-like portamento; “-like transposition effect, bringing a “lazy” taste to the synthesizer.

filter section

Filters come standard in synthesizers, and Minaton is no exception. Its filter function is very simple, and the core parameters are controlled by only two knobs:Cut Off Knob and Resonance Knob。



Figure 3 Minaton ADSR controller (left half) and filter controller (two knobs on the right)

Minaton is equipped with a set of low-pass filters, and the Cut Off knob controls the frequency of the low-pass, the higher the value, the more the high frequency is cut and the low frequency is more obvious. Simply tweak the Cut Off knob a little and you can create a completely different sound. For example, if you turn it down, it can be combined with a sawtooth oscillator to synthesize a sound close to electric bass, or with a cabinet feeling; if you turn it up, you can get a brighter tone. It seems too simple, but it is also enough to be “variable”.

Resonance adjusts the resonance effect, which adds a “wah effector” effect to the sound. Depending on the waveform of the oscillator, the original musical tone will sound like a “wow-wow” sound effect, or even produce a sound change similar to a cat meowing or a bird chirping. Appropriate use of Resonance can add a lot to the tone, especially when you use Minaton to synthesize sounds similar to electric guitars and electric basses.

It is worth mentioning that Cut Off can also indirectly control the release of notes, and turning it down can filter out some high-frequency reverberations. If the lower Release slider in the figure above is set to the lowest value and the upper Release slider is set to a slightly higher value, at this time, if the Cut Off knob is turned up, the reverberation can be clearly heard; otherwise, the reverberation will be weakened to disappear.

ADSR section

Minaton has two sets of ADSR envelopesrespectively controlled by the two sets of ADSR controllers in the figure:



Figure 4 Schematic diagram of ADSR controller

Unlike other synthesizers, these two sets of ADSR envelopes arelinkage with each otherof,Both need to be used together– Sometimes just adjusting a set of envelopes is not enough to achieve the effect you want. For example, if you want to add a Release effect to a note, the Release of the two sets of ADSRs cannot be zero at the same time; if you want to increase the Attack to make the note softer, you must ensure that the Decay value of the second set of ADSRs is not zero…

This usage logic is a bit strange. However, after trying carefully, the author found the law:The first set of ADSRs controls the amplifier envelope, while the second set of ADSRs controls the filter envelope。

The first is Attack, it is more used to adjust the performance of the tone. Among them, the first group of Attack affects the volume change at the beginning of the note playing. The lower the value, the sharper the volume at the beginning of the note playing, making the sense of hearing stronger. The second group of Attacks affects the work of the filter clipping (cut-off). The larger the Attack, the greater the clipping range when the note is played, and it sounds as if the note has a “wow” sound (it sounds It’s also a bit like a trombone); at the same time, the bigger the Attack, the softer the note sounds.

The second is Decay, the two groups of Decay sliders each have a division of labor. The first group of Decay controls the decay curve of the tone, which affects the performance of the sound. The larger the value, the slower the decay. The second set of Decay controls the filter curve and affects the timbre. The smaller the value, the longer the filter action time and the more “boring” the timbre.They must be used in conjunction: If you want to hear the continuous music sound for a period of time after pressing the note, you must ensure that the two sets of Decay sliders are not zero – you must first increase the second set of Decay to let the synthesizer turn the sound “Release” it, and then adjust the first set of Decay to set the length of the decay.

The third is the remaining two parameters Sustain and Release, is also the same as Decay in the division of labor between the two groups of controllers: the first group controls the amplifier curve, while the second group controls the work of the filter. It must also be used in conjunction.

In summary,The controller usage of the two sets of ADSR is not difficult to understand: first adjust the second set of ADSR to control the filter and set the tone, then adjust the first set of ADSR to set the envelope of the amplifier, and finally get your ideal sound performance .

In addition, on the right side of the two sets of ADSR controllers, there are two sliders: AMP and CutOff, which are used to adjust the final envelope output value.Assuming that other conditions remain unchanged, the greater the value of AMP, the greater the volume of the synthesizer, generally placed at the highest position; while the smaller the value of CutOff, the greater the effect of the filter and the duller the sound.

It should be noted that due to the particularity of the working principle, Minaton is still unable to achieve the timbre like the violin.

Another magical use of ADSR curve

In addition to controlling amplifiers and filters,Minaton’s ADSR envelope can also transpose oscillators。

On the right side of the ADSR controller slider there isThe other two sliders: DCO2, DCO3. The former uses the first set of ADSRs to control the pitch change of the No. 2 oscillator; while the latter is slightly different, using the second set of ADSRs to control the pitch change of the No. 3 oscillator. The pitch is ascending, the greater the value of the two sliders, the greater the pitch ascending, the maximum interval can be 15 semitones (for example, from C4 to E5).

A typical use case is to use this function to create a harmonic tone: just turn up the Sustain to the maximum, and then adjust DCO2 or DCO3 to set the pitch change value, and you can create a tone with its own harmony. You can also use it to make some weird pitch-shifting effects, just set the pitch and envelope at will, as weird as you want.

LFO section

Minaton provides two sets of LFO.They are special in that they do not control parameters such as volume, pan, etc., butControl the pitch of the three oscillators, as well as the strength of the filter。

The working method of the LFO is based on the algorithm of the synthesizer in the 1980s. By periodically changing the pitch and filter strength, some sound effects with both age and modernity can be easily achieved. Two sets of LFOs can be set separately and stacked together to create your ideal sound effect.



Figure 5 Schematic diagram of the LFO controller (the first group of controllers)

Three sliders labeled DCO, each controlling how strongly the LFO is applied to the pitchthe higher the value, the more intense the pitch change, and the maximum can exceed 1 octave.The CUTOFF slider on the far right controls the strength of the LFO on the filterto produce vibrato effect, the higher the value, the more intense the filter change and the more obvious the vibrato.

The Speed ​​knob in the upper left corner controls the frequency of the LFO,Its impact is so pronounced that small tweaks can make a big difference in tone. In the process of playing, the author unconsciously “pinched” the sound effects that often appeared in some Japanese animation works and red and white machines in the 1980s.

Minaton’s LFO supports four waveforms: white noise, sine, sawtooth and square, which can also be adjusted intuitively through the slider. The sense of hearing is determined by the characteristics of the waveform:

sine wave The change of the sound is like riding a roller coaster, and the track is relatively flat; the sawtooth wave is also like a roller coaster, but when the sound “flies” to the highest point, it will suddenly drop to the lowest point, and then climb again;

The change of the sound is like riding a roller coaster, and the track is relatively flat; the sawtooth wave is also like a roller coaster, but when the sound “flies” to the highest point, it will suddenly drop to the lowest point, and then climb again; square wave The change is the most drastic, which is equivalent to the difference between the bottom and the top of the building.

The change is the most drastic, which is equivalent to the difference between the bottom and the top of the building. And the most special LFO waveform iswhite noise: When it acts on the pitch, the pitch of the oscillator will change randomly and randomly, and the sense of hearing will be “husky”; when it acts on the filter, it will add white noise to the original sound.

Minaton has anotherSync switch(See Figure 3),Controls the sync mode of the LFO. Before Sync is turned on, the two groups of LFOs will apply pitch shifting respectively. If you go east and I go west, it is difficult to hear the current music; after Sync is turned on, the outputs of the two groups of LFOs will be synchronized, and you can distinguish The musical tone can also take into account the effect of the LFO changing the pitch back and forth. When Sync is turned off, Minaton is more suitable for producing various sound effects; when Sync is turned on, you can use LFO to add special effects to the tone to create a sci-fi sound.

Minaton is a stereo synthesizer. The current version uses this output schema:Oscillator 1 outputs to the left channel, Oscillator 3 outputs to the right channel, and Oscillator 2 has outputs on both channels. Therefore, after adjusting some parameters and listening to the output of Minaton alone, sometimes there will be obvious three-dimensional effects due to differences in pan and timbre.

Minaton adopts a design that is different from other synthesizers: it does not directly use algorithms to generate waveforms, but directly uses pre-recorded 44100Hz waveforms. The pitch is transposed by resampling, and the waveform is processed using the oscillator algorithm of the synthesizer of the 80s. The resulting sound is full of mid-range, warm and full-bodied, as if amplified by an electronic tube, full of guts.

development background

Minaton was originally developed by ThunderOx (Nick Bailey) and was born in 2011. Initially, it only supports Linux, and only provides LV2 plug-ins, as well as a stand-alone version that is highly dependent on Linux, which means that more mainstream Windows and macOS cannot use it. Moreover, Minaton was still in the early development stage at that time, and many functions were not perfect, so it was difficult to guarantee the availability of functions. For example: music cannot be output correctly; LFO cannot be used; only LV2 plug-ins can be used, but the API is still used in the early days (not compatible with modern DAWs such as REAPER)…

From January to February this year, the author of this article, An Xiaojiang, continued to develop on the basis of the original code. The author transplanted Minaton to the cross-platform C++ plug-in development framework DPF (DISTRHO Plugin Framework), and used it to rewrite the plug-in logic, repair a series of functional defects of the original synthesizer, and endow it with cross-platform and multi-format support. Then use the graphics function that comes with DPF to transplant and adapt the interface designed by the original author for Minaton. At the same time, some functions that the original plug-in does not have are added, such as resampling the audio output by the plug-in to adapt to the music production environment of 48000Hz and higher sampling rates.

In the end, with the continuous efforts of the author, Minaton was reborn.

room for improvement

Because Minaton is still in continuous improvement, there are still some deficiencies.

First, sample rate conversion.Minaton’s best working sampling rate is 44100Hz, and considering that many music producers will run in a higher sampling rate environment such as 48000Hz, 96000Hz or even 192000Hz, so the author designed a real-time sampling rate conversion mechanism for Minaton. However, limited by algorithms, hardware and other reasons, when the sampling rate is higher than 44100Hz, some subtle noises will appear in the audio output.Fortunately, these noises can be largely avoided under the ASIO drive. Therefore, if possible, it is recommended to use the recommended sampling rate of 44100Hz, or use it with an independent sound card that supports ASIO under Windows.

Second, the phases of multiple oscillators are inconsistent.Due to the particularity of the design principle, when the three oscillators are turned on, the sound phase may be out of sync, resulting in unstable stereo output.thereforeIf you need to strictly ensure the consistency of the audio output, you may wish to only turn on the No. 2 oscillator. A “stereo-mono” switch will be considered in the future.

Also, there is a lack of preset management features.At this stage Minaton cannot load or save presets, nor does it come with factory presets. But don’t worry,You can immediately start exploring various parameters, and you will soon be able to get amazing sounds。

Finally, the legato function has not yet been adapted.Minaton can only be played like piano and guitar at the moment.

The above problems will be solved one by one in the follow-up development.

Summarize

Finally, the author summarizes the technical parameters of the Minaton synthesizer:

Sound engine: simulation

simulation Sound source: Provides 3 oscillators, supports 5 types of waveforms, supports octave transposition, fine-tuning transposition and inertial effects

Provides 3 oscillators, supports 5 types of waveforms, supports octave transposition, fine-tuning transposition and inertial effects Number of sounds: 1 (monophonic synthesizer)

1 (monophonic synthesizer) LFO： Provides 2 LFOs, supports 4 waveforms, can be mapped to pitch, filter

Provides 2 LFOs, supports 4 waveforms, can be mapped to pitch, filter filter: Provides a set of simple filters

Provides a set of simple filters Envelope:Provides 2 sets of ADSR envelopes, including amplifier envelope and filter envelope, which can be mapped to pitch

Minaton is a cross-platform plug-in that supports Linux and Windows platforms, and theoretically also supports macOS (to be tested). In terms of formats, it supports VST2, VST3, LV2 and CLAP, and is compatible with major mainstream DAWs.

Minaton is licensed under the GNU General Public License Agreement Version 3 (GPLv3), free and open source, and everyone is welcome to contribute.

project address:https://github.com/AnClark/Minaton-XT

download link:https://github.com/AnClark/Minaton-XT/releases

