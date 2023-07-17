Playlist “Jazz & Global Music from Austria 2023” – mica

In recent years, one cannot help but be pleased to note that a lot, a lot of exciting things are happening in the Austrian jazz and global scene, and that at a really high musical level, in an exceptionally large stylistic variety and also in the sum on new projects and publications. If you want to describe the musical happenings in Austria in one word, it’s colorful, or rather brightly colored. There is not one Austrian sound, but many sounds that grow in a variety of ways from all the different musical trends, the different musical backgrounds and cultural roots as well as the constant urge for further development of the experimental protagonists.

A general overview of the entire scene would fill pages and even then it would probably still not show everything. Therefore, to create this playlist, those who deal with music from Austria on a daily basis were asked. On the one hand, the organizers of the legendary jazz club Porgy & Bess and the World Music Festival Salam Orientand on the other hand the radio makers of the station S1, who with their actions and in their programs focus on Austrian musicians and are jointly responsible for increasing their level of awareness. The ten selected acts include well-established acts that have already attracted international attention, as well as newcomers who are still considered insider tips.

An artist who should not be missing from this playlist is Julia Lacherstorfer, currently one of the most prominent representatives of the global scene. The violinist, singer and composer, who grew up with traditional Alpine folk music, has set herself the task of artistically translating this into the sound of the present, which she achieves in her projects (e.g Alma) succeeded in a really impressive way. The artist, who was born in Bad Hall in Upper Austria, has also worked as director of the festival in recent years waves in Lunz am See also distinguished herself as a great supporter of Austrian musicians.

Musically, the Vienna-based group comes from a completely different, but no less exciting corner Kurdophone. The band around the Iranian-born musician Omid Darvish knows how to move between different musical worlds in an innovative way. In Kurdophone’s music, the traditional music of Kurdistan and European jazz are mixed into something that sounds really new, a sound that stimulates the imagination to a high degree.

The Jewish singer and musician Isabel Frey and her duo prove that Yiddish music does not always have to take place in the context of klezmer and folklore, but can also be authentic outside of them So many. Together with her musical partner Esther Wratschko, she revives the tradition of Yiddish revolution and resistance songs and relates them to contemporary political events and developments.

And these are just a few first teasers for the 10 songs in this playlist – everyone else is welcome to discover them for themselves.

Özlem Bulut (c) Fernanda Nigro

Ozlem Bulut

“Continuing the tradition of great oriental voices, Özlem Bulut is preparing to combine her classical training with jazz and traditional music. The virtuoso voice of the Turkish-Kurdish musician, who has lived in Vienna for a long time, is in good hands in the brilliant arrangements, as can be heard on the CD “Ayna” (“Spiegel”) released in May 2023. Özlem Bulut and her band bring back memories of legendary voices like Asmahan, of course without letting any epigonism arise.”

Editor Albert Hosp, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Felix Kramer (c) Press photo

Felix Kramer

“Viennese singer/songwriter Felix Kramer embraces the bittersweet defeats of life. His songs are about human weaknesses. Kramer says things that others shy away from – or simply suppress. As much as Kramer’s lyrics sing about artistic failure, his music is conceived just as perfectly. With his third album “Oh how beautiful life is” Kramer has further developed the band sound. Felix Kramer is therefore no longer just a solo venture, but a tonally sophisticated band project.”

Editor Rainer Elstner, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Edna Million (c) Luna Rosa Ceto

Edna Million

“Edna Million has a voice that catches your eye immediately: Her dark, deep, mature voice is something you will have to remember. For now there is a self-titled EP she is self-publishing, an album is in the works and she has made it onto Bavarian Radio’s current Artists To Watch list. Their English language lyrics are polished. In doing so, she does not start from her own sensitivities, but rather wants to draw characters and tell stories.”

Editor Rainer Elstner, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Duo Soveles (c) Erika Kapin

Isabel Frey in Duo “Soveles”

“She has nothing to do with klezmer and folklore – they don’t exist. The Jewish singer and musician Isabel Frey already impressed me with her album “Millennial Bundist”. She is currently singing Jewish and Yiddish songs in the duo “Soveles” with Esther Wratschko, including lullabies and love songs that address feminism, social justice and class struggle. Frey updated, gives historical a current twist. It is haunting, clever, reduced, but artful and entertaining in all reduction.”

Editor Mirjam Jessa, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Violetta Parisini (c) Hanna Fasching

Violetta of Paris

“Viennese singer and songwriter Violetta Parisini negotiates the relationship to herself and to others in her music. She doesn’t shy away from naming things, digs into the abysses, traces them, then puts them into precise words and orchestrates them sparingly. The focus is always on the piano and her voice sails urgently and gently over it. After two internationally successful English-language albums, Violetta Parisini has not only arrived in her mother tongue with her album “Alles Stays” in 2020, but also really with herself. She lets the listeners get very close without offending anyone. An invitation to listen.”

Editor Astrid Schwarz, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Julia Lacherstorfer (c) Julia Geiter

Julia Lacherstorfer

“A rare stroke of luck: the violinist, singer and composer Julia Lacherstorfer experienced the rare, “real” traditional music from Austria from an early age. And a second stroke of luck: she succeeds in confronting and connecting authentic folk music with current music from other genres – on an equal footing, without clichés, without dilution. The debut CD of her formation Alma received the German Record Critics’ Prize in 2013. She is also internationally successful in the duo Ramsch und Rosen and as a solo artist and is active as the artistic co-director of the Wellenklaenge festival.”

Editor Johann Kneihs, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Ralph Mothwurf (c) Fekry Helal

Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra

“Ralph Mothwurf’s orchestra counts 22 heads and none is too many. Mothwurf, who was born in Linz, likes to draw from the full, he uses a rich palette of sounds. And applies them to the canvas of his compositions in a precise and well-dosed manner. Like a sound painter who does not give away any tones, who pays attention to transparency and economy even in the case of a complex, massive density of the score. In the process, plastic, groovy animated figures are modeled from the sounding raw material, which wander through a variety of rhythmic and colored aggregate states. Mothwurf confidently overlooks a rich vocabulary of compositional means, from classical modernism to contemporary composers to the lush history of jazz. Steve Reich stands next to Gil Evans. Despite his young age, this man already has his own original handwriting! In the coming 2023/24 season, the Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra will be stage band at Porgy & Bess, where they celebrated their brilliant debut in 2019 and delighted their band leader with eight world premieres.”

Editor Andreas Felber, ORF / Radio Ö1 / Playrooms

Kurdophone (c) Georg Buxhofer

Kurdophone

“The young ensemble Kurdophone, founded by singer, tambourine player and composer Omid Darvish, uses its creative approach to breathe new life into Kurdish-Iranian traditions with contemporary elements. A band to definitely keep an eye on.”

Katrin Proell, director of the Salam Orient festival

Sofia Labropoulou (c) Vegel Daniel / vegeldaniel.com

Sofia Labropoulou

“Sofia Labropoulou is a virtuoso kanun player who redefines the instrument with her innovative style. In her compositions she combines the worlds of Greek and Mediterranean folk music, classical Ottoman, western experimental and contemporary music. As a soloist, she works with renowned musicians and orchestras worldwide. She has recently been living in Vienna and has founded a remarkable 7-piece ensemble here, which will certainly be heard a lot in the future.”

Katrin Proell, director of the Salam Orient festival

Orwa Saleh ENSEMBLE (c) Jennifer Vass

Orwa Saleh Ensemble

“In his compositions, Orwa Saleh weaves old Syrian stories with elements of jazz and rock into stirring melodies. The ensemble around the oud player has to be seen live. The unleashed energy and progressive approach of his oud playing, the passionate enthusiasm of the musicians and the expressive voice of Basma Jabr ensure unforgettable concert experiences.”

Katrin Proell, director of the Salam Orient festival

