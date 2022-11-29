Original title: PlayStation announced the first-party masterpiece of the new promotional film to take you to experience the new world

Sony today released the latest promotional video for PlayStation, which introduces many popular first-party titles. Discover games from PlayStation Studios that take you to new worlds, new experiences, and new stories.

Sony’s first-party masterpiece “God of War Ragnarok” is currently on sale, and the game shows the game in all aspects. It is one of the strong contenders for this year’s TGA Game of the Year.

