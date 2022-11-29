Home Entertainment PlayStation announces new promotional film, first-party masterpiece to take you to experience a new world_Game_Sony_Video
PlayStation announces new promotional film, first-party masterpiece to take you to experience a new world

PlayStation announces new promotional film, first-party masterpiece to take you to experience a new world_Game_Sony_Video
2022-11-29

Source: 3DMGAME

Original title: PlayStation announced the first-party masterpiece of the new promotional film to take you to experience the new world

PlayStation announces a new promotional video, the first-party masterpiece takes you to experience a new world

Sony today released the latest promotional video for PlayStation, which introduces many popular first-party titles. Discover games from PlayStation Studios that take you to new worlds, new experiences, and new stories.

Sony’s first-party masterpiece “God of War Ragnarok” is currently on sale, and the game shows the game in all aspects. It is one of the strong contenders for this year’s TGA Game of the Year.

