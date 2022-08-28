Source title: “Plum Blossom Heart” finished Guan Xiaotong and Han Dongjun’s first group of CPs fighting for love and faith

Produced by Yaoke Media, Hai Fei served as the editor-in-chief (writing), Ni Xueli wrote the screen, Jiao Yongliang directed The youth new spy drama “Plum Blossom Hearts” starring Tan Kai, Zhang Meng, and Zhao Yihuan friendship, has been successfully completed recently after three months of perseverance from summer to autumn. The crew released relevant finalizing materials, and the strong atmosphere of the Republic of China can not help but lead people into that era full of suspense and fog. Guan Xiaotong and Han Dongjun’s spy sea lurking “Mr. and Mrs. Smith of the Republic of China” join hands to break the situation “Plum Blossom Heart” mainly tells the story of Zuo Shuangtao and Chen Jiaping, the former couples who reunite after a long absence and have their own thoughts. The two disguised themselves and completed their tasks in their married life of love and murder, gradually discovered each other’s true identities in the increasingly cruel struggle, and finally embarked on a new battle journey together under the inspiration of faith and national justice. Through the exposed stills of the show, Zuo Shuangtao (Guan Xiaotong) and Chen Jiaping (Han Dongjun) are full of stories in the same frame. The moment when they meet again after a long absence, but they have to pass by each other is very sad. The 95 Xiaohua Guan Xiaotong, who was born as a child star, made a bold breakthrough this time, challenging the witty and courageous female spy “Zuo Shuangtao”. The small black dress and the swallowtail hairstyle of the Republic of China faded her past immaturity and youthfulness, showing her light and mature charm. Han Dongjun, his partner, once left a tough impression on many audiences for his successful portrayal of the corner of the sniper Pinghe in the film “Changjin Lake” series. The transition from military uniforms to cheongsam also surprised many viewers. In addition, the show also has many powerful factions to join, which is quite interesting. No matter whether it is wearing sunglasses, Zhao An (played by Tian Lei), who has a strong aura and a bit of dread; has a graceful temperament, and looks at the cold dew (played by Lu Yanzhen) who is worried in the distance; he looks smart and decent, but there is also hidden between his eyebrows. Luo Guanqun (played by Jiang Yi), who has a sad face; or Lu Fangfang (played by Wang Xiuzhu), Zhang Shuyun (played by Zhao Yihuan) and other female characters wearing cheongsams with different styles. At that time, there were many crises hidden behind the prosperity of Shanghai during the Republic of China. The script of the TV series "Plum Blossom Hearts" took 3 heavy loads to build. Different from the previous spy war drama style, this drama not only shows the thrilling spy sea fans, but also focuses on "the market and fireworks in the metropolis". During the previous filming, the crew led the audience into the world of "Plum Blossom Hearts" by means of live tours. From the neatly displayed massive costumes of the Republic of China to the immersive setting of commercial props, the subtle and real life breath permeates the play, and also resonates with contemporary young people. Some netizens commented: "The atmosphere of the Republic of China is completely grasped. After learning that Guan Xiaotong and Han Dongjun played the spy war couple for the first time, “Guan Xiaotong Han Dongjun CP is very touching”, “Double protection of appearance and acting skills, worth looking forward to” and other praises also emerged one after another, and even urged the director to “finish the film today and go online tomorrow.” “, but in the end where the “Republic of China version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith” will end, and whether they can fulfill their ambitions and missions, they can only find answers in the play. As the producer of “Plum Blossom Hearts”, Yaoke Media has been deeply involved in the field of film and television dramas for many years. In recent years, it has continued to output “Together”, “Crossing the Line of Fire”, “Special War Glory” and many other works with double market reputations, which have won many awards. Audiences trust and love. This time, it involves the field of spy warfare, and strives to break away from the traditional narrative mode of spy warfare dramas. From the perspective of a young couple who are in their own camps, it shows the transformation and growth of young revolutionaries under the confrontation of light and dark, and digs deep into the roles. The core of the dream creates a connection and resonance across time and space with contemporary young people who are constantly striving for a better life. Zhang Meng, the chief producer, has always “unlimited, dare to try”, from the ancient puppet drama “White Hair” to the urban drama “Settlement” to the current spy drama “Plum Blossom Heart”, her spirit of excellence and innovation is also Let the audience be willing to “preemptively buy shares” in the drama. The ups and downs of the troubled times lead to a double-sided life, and the espionage and youth are on fire! "Plum Blossom Hearts" produced by Shanghai Yaoke Media Co., Ltd. and Tencent Video has now entered the post-production stage. Please look forward to the early broadcast of the show on Tencent Video.

