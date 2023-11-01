Pluto, Urasawa’s manga lands on Netflix

If there is an element that distinguishes the works of Naoki Urasawa, published in Italy by Planet Manga, is their complexity. Which is never approximate or indifferent. Who doesn’t seek public and critical acclaim for his incredible and unexpected ideas. But which is sensible, necessary for the progress of the story and which has its roots in the attention to detail and narrative turning points.

Pluto, which is inspired by Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy, is a complex work. Each volume adds details, nuances, shows a world that is still struggling to recover from the war and which is divided over robots. Do they have the same rights as humans? Should they be considered sentient entities? Or are they machines incapable of feeling and feeling? Is their AI limited by its nature or is it ready to evolve and mature?

These issues are addressed calmly, slowly. And in the meantime, in the foreground, another story develops: a detective story. Robots and humans are killed, no traces are found at crime scenes; all that remains for the investigators are two horns. Starting from these assumptions to make an anime is a twice as difficult challenge. Because it is not only important to keep the original work in mind, but also to respect the style that Urasawa decided to adopt.

The Netflix animated series, which arrived in streaming a few days ago and produced by GENCO, succeeds in both of these objectives. What’s more, he knows how to go further. He does not give in to excessive compromises with the original material and takes his liberties when necessary. Use Urasawa’s drawings as storyboards and references. Because everything is already there. The pain, the humanity of robots, the monstrosity of violence. The fear of dying and the desire, instead, to live.

From many points of view, Pluto presents itself as a rich and multifaceted story, never banal, never predictable. Urasawa manages to close all the twists and turns of the plot, but leaves the reader – and, in the case of the animated series, the viewer – faced with multiple moral questions. And the most interesting aspect is that it is robots and not humans who lift them. Another thing is equally true, however. And that is that robots, in the end, are an extreme take on our naivety and our fallibility. They work like a mirror. Emotions cannot be eliminated from the equation and must, on the contrary, always be taken into consideration.

Compared to the manga, the Pluto anime can exploit the depth of the environments, their three-dimensionality and the fundamental support of Yugo Kanno’s music: some tracks anticipate the more “yellow” moments or those in which, for example, there is fighting. It took many years to complete the process. The various episodes respect the complexity we were talking about before, and both directorically and from the writing point of view they find a precise, solid balance between the necessary weight of entertainment and the value of the individual themes.

The action is not absent, but it is not even that central to the story. The same also applies to science fiction, understood as a genre, and to investigations, used almost as a transition. Everything intertwines and layers. The animations, which are so careful and dense, so full and faithful to Urasawa’s design, alternate while maintaining an almost constant quality. There are episodes in which, clearly, there are drops; and there are some flaws, especially when it comes to computer graphics.

The atmosphere of Pluto, however, is undeniable. And it is an atmosphere that speaks of intrigue, mystery and conspiracy, which places humanity at a crossroads and which does not paint robots – and, consequently, artificial intelligences – as monsters, enemies to be defeated. It accurately photographs our immaturity as a species and as a society, the many mistakes we have made and which, paradoxically, we continue to make and our distorted and vengeful idea of ​​the future. Naoki Urasawa, who will be a guest at the next edition of Lucca Comics and Games, was able to achieve a synthesis between his vision as an author and the trace left by a master like Tezuka.

Pluto is yet another demonstration of the depth that anime and manga can reach. It is the exaltation of the technique and, at the same time, of the content that one tries to stage. It is a multifaceted story, serious but not staid, never the same as itself or anything else; takes up some fundamental ideas of Japanese comics culture, such as mecha. But each element finds its place. There is neither forcing nor excesses. Pluto is a complex series that does not want to reject the public, but invite them to reflect.