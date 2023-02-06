Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian branch of the multinational PM-International specialized in the direct sale of supplements under the FitLine brand, closes 2022 with a record turnover exceeding 50 million euros, more than doubled compared to 2019, pre-pandemic, in a market, that of supplements, which in our country rose by 6% last year in the direct sales segment according to Avedisco. The growth helps support the business of the parent company which has more than 40 branches worldwide for a turnover of 2.35 billion dollars in 2021, up 48%. And which plans to double the logistics hub and open two new administrative buildings in the European headquarters in Speyer in Germany and in the world headquarters in Luxembourg.

The Italian branch, on the other hand, based in Desio (Monza and Brianza), will inaugurate the new warehouse next year, which will increase from the current 400 square meters to 1400 square meters. «We are growing at a rapid pace and we need more space – explains Stefano Mosetti, sales director of PM-International Italia -. Italians like FitLINE products a lot. Their high quality and effectiveness drive orders and, consequently, the adhesion of a new sales force. Strategic in this sense is the distribution system which relies on direct contact with the customer and which allows direct communication on the advantages and results of the product. It is an excellent job opportunity for men and women, young and mature people, who activate sales through their network and social channels. It can represent a second job to be carried out in free moments, or a real main activity. In both, based on the time invested and their own abilities, people can obtain financial satisfaction even in a short time».

PM-International has also been involved in charitable projects for almost twenty years. With over 1.5 million euros in the last year, it is a sponsor of World Vision: the goal to be achieved by 2023 is to support 5,000 children and improve the lives of 700,000 people, supporting their families and communities in the long term.