Podoroska and Etcheverry, eliminated from Wimbledon by two stainless: Azarenka and Wawrinka

Nadia Podoroska (80th in the ranking) was eliminated from Wimbledon and fell without mitigation against Victoria Azarenka (20th). Rosario had a very weak level, she committed 25 unforced errors and the Belarusian won by a clear 6-3 and 6-0 in 1 hour 21 minutes. Champion of two Grand Slam tournaments and former number 1 in the world, the European showed that she can still get into the big fight.

Azarenka, pure power. (AP)

Veteran Wawrinka eliminated Etcheverry

Tomás Etcheverry (32nd) said goodbye to All England and had no chance against veteran Stan Wawrinka (88th), who eliminated him in four sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2. It was in 2 hours 33 minutes and the Swiss will face the great Novak Djokovic (2nd), who is looking for his 8th Wimbledon and his 24th Grand Slam title. Wawrinka, who returned after a couple of injuries, also knows what it’s like to win GS, because he has 3.

Stan and his excellent backhand. (AP)

Cerúndolo and Pella, for the third round of Wimbledon

The fourth day of Wimbledon will have two other Argentines in action, with the presence of Guido Pella against the Frenchman Harold Mayor, and that of Francisco Cerúndolo against Jiri Lehecka, from the Czech Republic. The man from Bahía is trying to return to the forefront, while the man from Buenos Aires is going through his best moment and is ranked 19th in the world rankings.





