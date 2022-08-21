【Review of Art Travel】

Author: Chen Mengxin (President of Chinese Fine Brush Painting Society)

I rarely paint tree crowns, but I like to paint tree roots; I rarely paint mountains and mountains, but I always turn my eyes to the wrinkled rocks and the nameless grass. I firmly believe: the wonderful is small!

——Lin Fan

Lin Fan is a unique scholar-artist in the Chinese contemporary painting circle. He is well-known and knowledgeable, and he is ruthless and conscientious. His paintings are clear and handsome, his calligraphy is round, vigorous and beautiful, and his poems are romantic and magnificent.

Shuangxi carrying a boat book (Chinese painting) Lin Fan

Lin Fan was born in Yiyang, Hunan in 1930. Influenced by his grandfather and father, he loved calligraphy and painting since childhood and joined the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at the age of 19. In 1979, the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Arts resumed enrollment. As the first batch of selected teachers, he participated in the heavy work of the Art Department of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Arts in its inception period. In 1987, Pan Bangzi, Lin Fan, Jiang Caiping, Liu Wenxi, Yu Jigao, Chen Baiyi and other older generation artists jointly initiated the establishment of the Contemporary Meticulous Painting Society, which was officially renamed the Chinese Meticulous Painting Society in 2008, with Lin Fan as the president. As a result, the Chinese Gongbi Painting Society has formed a cultural heritage with Pan Bangzi, Lin Fan, and Feng Dazhong as the presidents. At different historical nodes, they have provided spiritual support for the current prosperity and development of Chinese Gongbi painting, laying a solid foundation for the academic foundation.

Lin Fan’s paintings are original and personal in terms of conception, material selection, modeling, style, and mood. He advocated the doctrine of “work in mind”, that is, “intentional work”. The “meaning” of “Yijinggong” not only refers to the pursuit of artistic conception, but also refers to the presentation of interest in the shaping of artistic images, and it is also the spirit of artistic brushwork that vividly portrays. From Lin Fan’s works such as “Floating Spring”, “Qin Feng” and “Qingqing My Heart”, it is not difficult to see that he combines fine brushwork and freehand brushwork techniques in his creation. It has created a new painting context of Chinese meticulous painting of “work and writing coexisting”.

It is April in the world (Chinese painting) Lin Fan

The work “Stone Tao” creates a visual experience of rolling waves through the meticulous carving of the shape of the rocks in Taihu Lake; the work “Spring Breeze Composes Music, Grain Rain Plays the Qin” focuses on the small scenery in the mountains. Full of dreamy romance. Lin Fan has always practiced “small pattern, low angle, narrow vision”, and reflected the aesthetic ideas of “seeing the big from the small” and “seeing the secluded in the narrow” with reverse thinking. Those who have a quiet mind are able to perceive the subtleties and see the subtleties. Lin Fan looks into the world in a restrained way. The plants, trees, hills and ravines in his works are not imitations of nature, but good fortune can be seen in the eyes, can be grasped in the heart, and used in the hands, giving the spirituality of natural art. As his painting theory said: “I searched for the details of the description, and penetrated to the smallest to the smallest level. If it is deep, it can penetrate; if it is deep, it can be depressed; if it is extreme, it can be reached.”

Incorporating calligraphy and poetry into painting makes Lin Fan’s works present a strong traditional literati interest and a strong style of the times. Lin Fan’s calligraphy skills are also extremely profound, and he is well-versed in both script and script. He likes to use the long front and the sheep to write characters. Because the front is not easy to control, he can produce unexpected interest and unexpected beauty, which coincides with the “meaning” advocated in his gongbi painting. Lin Fan’s writing is based on the meaning of thin and hard writing. The thinness preserves the beauty, the softness conceals the rigidity, and the seal meaning and the rhythm of gold and stone are used to exhaust the subtlety of change. In addition to painting and calligraphy, Lin Fan often uses poetry to express his delicate emotions and profound understanding of life. He carried poetry collections with him, fell asleep on his pillow, and reading and writing poetry became another important spiritual sustenance for him. Lin Fan’s poems are natural and fresh, simple and subtle, like spring breeze and rain, and affectionate.

Qingqing My Heart (Chinese painting) Lin Fan

Lin Fan has been in the army for decades. As a military painter, he is devoted to the party with his love for the country and the nation with a passionate dedication. Spirit, he shoulders the historical responsibility of the development and inheritance of Chinese fine brushwork; as an artist, he upholds his love for art and tirelessly cultivates in the art sea, leaving us excellent works of great artistic value. Recently, more than 100 works of painting and calligraphy by Lin Fan have been presented at the National Art Museum of China, which comprehensively reflects the artist’s creative development track and artistic pursuit. Lin Fan’s creative attitude and artistic spirit of striving for perfection have brought profound inspiration and valuable lessons to later studies, and it is full of his transcendental realm of integrating the world and everyone’s feelings.

“Guangming Daily” (August 21, 2022 09 edition)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]