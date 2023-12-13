Poetry is reborn on the subway and attacks the sky. Cataldo Dino Meo “moves the limit”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan, a metropolis scorched by the most heated contrasts: star architect buildings, inflexible suburbs, remnants of the “old” Milanese city, lucid dreams, rarefied nightmares. Here, a poet in an electric wheelchair wanders around the subway and sings, in overwhelming live performances, about his life, his “lost frames” (an expression, like the subsequent ones quoted in quotation marks, taken from his imaginative forge). It would seem like a film, a bit noir, with dystopian or science fiction features, if it weren’t all true: Cataldo Dino Meo – skeptical sensitivity, warrior soul, Hollywood charisma – is the rock star of a world of underground poetry who struggles to access the spotlight media, but thrives in a dynamite creative dimension that the mainstream is unable to quell.

In the urban jungle

Disgusted by lyrical and intimate poetry, folded on the (often) narcissistic subjectivity of the authors, reflected in “whining rituals”, as well as hostile to any form of academic and salon culture, Meo disseminates his strong and innovative language in the urban jungle: in 2023 , joining the “Sound Underground” project promoted by the Municipality of Milan in collaboration with ATM, took to the stages of the main M2 stations – Loreto and Bicocca -, and then also performed at Parco Sempione. He also returned here on 21 June, on the occasion of “The Solstice of Poets”, a cultural initiative in which poetry becomes a party, a celebration, a “permanent Eleusis” where a “flaming word that escapes all the canons of a culture” is revealed cowardly prudent.”

Poetry, heated, volcanic, merciless

His poetry, heated, volcanic, merciless, is recited vehemently and accompanied by refined musical compositions. In fact, Meo’s dream has always been to “rescue poetry from the insufficiency of the printed word”. New bard, rhapsodist, musician, he celebrates poetry in its oral strength. Meo takes life head on, enjoying its contradictions, beyond any form of dogmatic ideology. A famous quote by Antonin Artaud applies to him without smudging: “If I am a poet or an actor, I am not so to write or recite poems, but to live them. When I recite a poem it is not to be applauded, but to feel the bodies of men and women, I mean bodies, tremble and turn in unison with mine.”

For about fifteen years he pursued this lucid delirium together with his brother Antonio, a sophisticated videomaker – both of the same ilk, “borderline ecstatic lineage” engaged in “high-voltage insurrectionary situations”. Through the ALOK Milano Video productions, the two artists develop a new expressive genre: no longer the classic video-poetry, but video-clips, set up like musical ones, in which the poet, acting together with other actors, tells a story through images, of which the poetic recitation is “sonic” accompaniment, as if it were an electro-rock concert. Then, Dino went back to breathing the hellish air of the subway. A return, yes, because already in the winter of 1980 he had performed at the Duomo stop, admired by a crowd of onlookers, reciting his poem “Caravaggio” and intoning the shocking verse: “I want to kill!”.

His poetry, fueled by a decisive, violent and sacred word, explodes with that power that not even polio has been able to subdue. She calls herself “the crippled archer standing guard along the disobedient ramparts of Sparta.” He is certainly out of date, his time is not ours – “I live in today’s world like someone punished under house arrest for manifest irreconcilability”. His temporality is the three-dimensional vortex of literature, art, psychedelia. What you have condensed in your latest publication, a compendium and careful polishing of your life’s literary work: “I move the limit. Words that don’t kill work for the enemy” (Agenzia X, Milan 2023; https://agenziax.it/index.php/sposto-il-limite).