Poisoning from consumption of contaminated food

When we refer to pollution, it includes every area of ​​our existence, inside and outside our homes there is always the care that we must take of the environment and also of what we consume.

Food contamination is a general concern, there are different types of contaminants that prevail in the environment even if we do not pay attention to it. Biological, chemical and physical pollutants are producers of a chain of discomforts that we can avoid. Biological contaminants are those produced by animals such as rodents, bacteria or parasites that are produced through saliva, this type of contamination is the most common in the world. Common chemical contaminants are pesticides that are usually on products before they are consumed, for example, products that cure fruits or antibiotics that are injected into animals to fatten them.

Preservatives that inhibit the growth of microorganisms and generate greater durability of food over time, are included in this type of toxin. Finally there are the physical contaminants that are produced when making the products, for example, they can be the hair that comes off when cooking or the bones of animals, shells or thorns, It can also be the nails or not washing your hands properly. In these three cases, which include major food contamination, it is necessary to advise cleaning and disinfection before each handling.

When we refer to red meat, the question arises as to whether it is suitable for our body to eat it, very red and juicy on the inside. According to official sources, it is not suitable to eat meat in this way, Proper cooking being the one that achieves a brownish color, resulting in the best option if we refer to taking care of our health. According to Jorge Torelli, counselor of the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute, minced meat and hamburgers, for example, have to be well cooked, although a steak can look red on the inside and not be dangeroussince the bacteria do not penetrate until the muscle of the meat.

In January of this year, the population was alerted about the care that must be taken when consuming meat and offal. It was in Buenos Aires, precisely in Berazategui, where two people died as a result of their consumption. Substances such as Leptospirosis and Salmonella, which are bacteria that are usually found in the urine of animals and that survive in humid places with little light, they can prevail in rivers or streams in recreational circumstances, for example when people go fishing, becoming a source of pollution.

The McDonald’s chain has issued a statement in relation to the production of chicken products, due to the antibiotics that are given to the animals to fatten them or make the meat tastier. The Center for Infectious Diseases in the United States calculates that viruses and bacteria resistant to antibiotics that are placed in chickens cause 23,000 deaths in the country per year and two million sick, they become alarming figures.

Much can be said about awareness of food intake and it is necessary to take into account that It is important to store food in cool, dry places, in containers with lids and preferably not to use bags as rodents break them. Strengthening household hygiene and keeping waste in tightly closed containers can be some effective measures to prevent environmental contamination and the products we consume.

