Original title: Poke in | The Korean version of “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”, who are you most looking forward to?

Mango Channel’s “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves” has been on the air for three seasons, and Korean netizens can’t help but envy, saying that their country also hopes to have such a variety show, so that some sisters can be dazzling on the show.

According to the discussion on NAVER, these sisters are the most anticipated on the show: Song Hye Kyo, Son Ye Jin, Kim Tae Hee, Kim Tae Ri and Jun Ji Hyun, etc…

But wait a minute? These sisters seem to have a time-pause button, and it seems that they really won’t get old. Why did their 25-40 years old disappear out of thin air? I have to say that the anti-aging ability of Korean female stars is really strong, and they are all goddesses of agelessness!

Look at them and compare themselves: they buy a lot of cosmetics, they don’t read too much online dry goods, and they have a lot of flags… In short, a lot of time and money have been invested, but the skin has not been improved much – the old man Still old. So, what should be done to fight aging?

Male god harvester, scandal-ridden, divorce… Song Hye Kyo is undoubtedly one of the most popular candidates for Korean netizens to see “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”. From “Blue Life and Death” 22 years ago to today, Song Hye Kyo’s appearance has basically not changed, and there is even a trend of “reverse growth”. The first trick of Qiaomei’s frozen age secret – anti-wrinkle repair! See also 40-year-old Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are married to a high-sweet CP. Hyun Bin | Son Ye-jin | Dressing_Sina Fashion_Sina.com Let’s take a look at the main symptoms of skin aging – He debuted at the age of 16, reached the top and won an award at the age of 20, and got married at the age of 31. “My Sassy Girl”, “Daisy”, “Snowflake Secret Fan”, “Assassination” and “You Who Came From the Star” are all works by Jun Ji-hyun, who is 41 years old this year. In this 20-year career, Jun Ji-hyun’s beauty and temperament are really enviable. Although it can be seen from the photos of the past two years that her signature baby fat is gradually fading, the jaw line has become clearer, the overall facial contour has been improved, and she still looks young. The good skin of the popular Korean sister is almost certified by fans all over the world! Kim Tae Hee, who has just given birth to her second child, is in hot search for her recent comeback! Sisters, have you found it? White and delicate, moist and translucent are the first elements of youthful feeling. If you also want to maintain healthy and youthful skin, you might as well try antioxidants and stay away from all kinds of sugars, so that the skin can be brightened and firmed, which is also a magic weapon for anti-aging. Look at the 41-year-old sister Sun Yizhen this year, her skin is fair and translucent, moist and full, very shiny, who would not envy it? In fact, celebrities often wear makeup, and their skin is more easily damaged than ordinary people, so they pay great attention to building a skin barrier to deal with high-frequency magnesium light. See also Salman Rushdie attacked in New York Air pollution, radiation from electronic screens, and irregular eating schedules will not only affect our health, but also accelerate skin aging. To tell the truth, it’s not scary to be old or even aging. What’s scary is that you turn a blind eye and regret it only after you have real wrinkles or really loose skin. The cost of correction is too high. Therefore, early anti-aging is very necessary. After reading these new anti-aging ideas, do you have any inspiration for your skin care? 9.1-9.3， Go to Taobao and search for “Tmall Super Category Day”, You can enjoy a limited time over 300-40 heavyweight discounts! Come and get the new trend of skin care together!Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

