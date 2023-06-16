Home » Pokémon launched a new “Rocket” themed peripheral clothing series | Hypebeast
The Pokémon Company International officially launched the new “Team Rocket HQ Collection”, which brings a series of new peripheral clothing series based on the theme of the villain Rocket Team in games and animations.

The series is presented in casual and neutral styles, including Hoodie, shirts, pants, handbags and other rich items, and injects the Rockets’ iconic red, black, and white colors and R logo into it.

Cindy Ruppenthal, Senior Director of Pokémon Center and e-commerce under The Pokémon Company International, specifically mentioned: “When designing the Team Rocket HQ Collection, we tried to present a modern and stylish series that faithfully displayed the iconic logo and attitude of the Rockets.”

This series is currently available on the Pokémon Center official website. Orders of $150 or more can get an additional 20-ounce Team Rocket mug. While supplies last, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

