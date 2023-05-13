Poland detects possible observation balloon in its airspace

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry said Saturday it detected an object in its airspace flying from Belarus, likely an observation balloon.

Radar contact with the object was lost near Rypi, a town in the center of the country 143 kilometers (89 miles) northwest of the capital Warsaw, the ministry said on Twitter.

The Territorial Defense Forces have been mobilized to search for the object, he added.

The event reported on Saturday follows two other known incursions into Polish airspace since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, which is on the country’s eastern border, in February last year.

In November, two Polish men were killed by a missile strike in the east. Western officials said they believed it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that went astray as Kiev forces tried to repel a massive Russian attack.

Military and political officials are facing questions about another object that landed on Polish soil in December but was not heard from until April, when a woman discovered it by chance while riding a horse through a forest.

The incident is raising questions about the management of the country’s air defense in the face of new risks arising from the war in Ukraine.

The president, Andrzej Duda, and the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, were not informed of the December raid until late April.

The National Security Office, the body that advises the president on security and defense issues, said on Friday that its director, Jacek Siewiera, and Duda were informed on April 26 about the object, which they said “could be a missile of Russian-made cruiser.

The authorities indicated that no traces of explosives were found at the place of discovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

