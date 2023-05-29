Poland passes a law on Russian influence that could hit the opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will sign a law creating an influential commission, officially to investigate Russian influence in Poland but seen by critics as a tool to remove from political life. rivals of the ruling party, especially opposition leader Donald Tusk.

Parliament approved the law on Friday, proposed by the ruling Conservative party. The text could affect the outcome of the autumn parliamentary elections, in which the Law and Justice Party is seeking a third term.

Experts indicate that it violates the Polish Constitution and the opposition has asked Duda to reject it.

Duda said he would approve the project because there is a debate about Russian influence on politics in the United States and in some European countries. He also said that a commission of inquiry into Russian influence should be formed at the European Union level.

Transparency in public life is crucial, he added, stressing that Poland has extensive experience in public commissions to investigate important social and political issues.

“This is the defense of Poland,” Duda said.

The law will enter into force one week after its publication.

The rule will establish an investigative commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland and national security. It has been widely interpreted as a move against Tusk, who was prime minister and now leads the Civic Coalition, the main opposition group, just as the election campaign begins.

Critical voices say that the commission, which will have the power to veto people from public office and overturn administrative and business decisions, would violate the rights of citizens to face an independent court and is a clear example of how Law and Justice has used the law for his own purposes since he came to power in 2015.

They say the rule, which critics have dubbed “Lex Tusk,” is an attempt to create a powerful unconstitutional tool that would help Law and Justice continue to wield power even if it loses control of parliament in the fall election.

In a partial concession to the critics, Duda said he would also ask the Constitutional Court to review the text to see if it complies with the Constitution.

Tusk was scheduled to lead a pro-democracy march in Warsaw on June 4, the anniversary of the 1989 parliamentary elections that led to the fall of communism.