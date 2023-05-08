Polestar strategy, the first SUV coupe and the emissions alert: “The industry is late”

ROME – Here comes the Polestar 4, a new type of SUV coupe which will be the fastest car produced to date by the Swedish electric brand and which was unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show. The CEO Thomas Ingenlath has ensured that the entire design of the Polestar 4 has been rethought. The new model, in fact, skilfully mixes the aerodynamics of a coupé with the capacity of an SUV, integrating latest generation technology and will materialize in production in series as shown by the prototypes of the house in terms of design and sustainability.

Indeed, sustainability is one of Polestar’s major concerns. And in this interview, Fredrika Klarén, sustainability manager of the Swedish company, raises an alarm to the entire automotive world: “The car industry is lagging behind and is largely missing its CO emission reduction targets 2 required by international agreements to limit global warming. If we continue at this rate, all the emissions projected for the auto sector between now and 2050 will actually be released already by 2030″.

How are these values ​​calculated?

“Together with Rivian we commissioned the consulting firm Kearney to carry out an independent study on the emissions of the car industry and the results expected between now and 2050. The result is alarming, the strategies in place will lead to emissions 75% higher than the targets “.





What do you propose to do?

“The study is very clear in identifying the possible path to avoid the disaster. The automotive world must act quickly and in a coordinated way on three directions: expansion of electric mobility, production of electricity from renewable energy sources and urgent action and very determined to cut emissions from the supply chain of materials and components for cars”.





Are you going in this direction?

“Yes, we are working to drastically reduce supply chain emissions, from mineral extraction (which in some countries also presents risks from the point of view of human rights and corruption), to procurement with particular attention to aluminium, steel and batteries”.

Can we successfully track the emissions of all the materials and components that make up an automobile?

“It is a very big challenge but with Blockchain technology we are achieving excellent results”.

You only talk about electric traction. Can’t hydrogen, biofuels and synthetic fuels be useful in such a complex change?

“Certainly yes, but there is very little time available and the solution which in our opinion has the greatest possibility of spreading as quickly as necessary is that of the battery-powered electric car. However, hydrogen and biofuels will certainly play a role in heavy transport and in energy sector”.



polestar 2

Meanwhile, however, in Italy the sales of electric cars are actually decreasing. Drivers don’t seem at all convinced by the driving experience offered by cars with rechargeable batteries…

“We need to accelerate in creating the most favorable conditions, but many elements for choosing electric with satisfaction are already achievable, such as fast charging solutions and savings in ownership and usage costs”.



Polestar 3

The change of pace you are calling for must involve the entire industry, are you talking to other manufacturers?

“We have engaged in an intense dialogue with other builders and have a round table programme. But we have not yet decided how to communicate in a common way on the subject”.