Police Confirm Rumors of Yang Kun Being Beaten in Changsha as Fake

Yang Kun was beaten in Changsha? The police clarified: fake

Recently, two rumors related to Changsha have spread. Don’t be fooled.

Comprehensive report by Xiaoxiang Morning News reporter Wu Chenxingzi Man Yankun

Recently, two pieces of news related to Changsha have circulated on the Internet. One said that singer Yang Kun was beaten after performing in Changsha, and the other said that someone in Yuelu Mountain was abducted to Myanmar. The reporter asked the police for confirmation and found that these were all rumors. The police remind: The general public and netizens are requested to consciously resist online rumors, pay attention to screening information from unknown sources, do not blindly follow the trend of forwarding, do not spread rumors, do not believe rumors, do not spread rumors, and jointly create a civilized and harmonious online environment.

It is rumored that someone in Yuelu Mountain was abducted to Myanmar? In fact, the three people who spread the rumor were dealt with by the public security organs

On November 2, a message circulated in many local WeChat groups in Changsha, saying, “There are traffickers in Yuelu Mountain who abduct people directly to Myanmar. Please do not go to Yuelu Mountain to play the ‘cat and mouse’ game.”

It has been verified that Yin Moushun (whose online name is “Yaodong”) organized student dating and mountain climbing activities in the name of the “Mutual Dream Game” company, established an activity WeChat group, and organized college students to collectively climb Yuelu Mountain to watch the sun in the early morning of November 2 People appeared and played the “cat and mouse” game, and the relevant situation was quickly forwarded and spread. Due to the safety risks associated with the event, the Changsha County Public Security Bureau immediately contacted Yin Moushun to persuade him to cancel the event, and contacted the participating students’ schools to further convey the news of the cancellation.

Among them, Dai Nuo and Zhou, students of Hunan Engineering Vocational and Technical College, spread the information as “Someone in Yuelu Mountain was abducted to Myanmar.” This information was forwarded to the WeChat group by Wang Mouye of Hunan Mass Media Vocational and Technical College and spread quickly.

After verification, no such incident has ever occurred in Changsha. Three persons, including Wang Ye, Dai Nuo and Zhou, published and disseminated the above information, causing adverse effects. Because the three people involved were first-time offenders and promptly refuted the rumors, the public security organs have criticized and educated the three people and ordered them to publicly clarify the facts, apologize and repent.

Rumor has it that Yang Kun was beaten by a group after a performance in Changsha? The fact is that photos of the “injury” appeared a few years ago

Yang Kun was beaten in Changsha? On November 2, the news that “singer Yang Kun was beaten by a group after performing in Changsha, causing a bruised nose and swollen face, and live footage leaked” was circulated on the Internet, along with photos of Yang Kun’s facial injuries, etc., but the website Posting pictures has appeared as early as 2015.

News circulated on the Internet: “Yang Kun met with misfortune on his way back to the hotel after a performance in Changsha. Many people surrounded him and beat him.” Photos showed that his nose was bruised, his face was swollen, and the wounds around his eyes were shocking.

According to a comprehensive report by Nanguo Metropolis Daily in 2015, in the early morning of July 31 of that year, a photo of Yang Kun suspected of being injured was exposed on Weibo. In the photo, Yang Kun has his eyes tightly closed. There are large bruises and even black spots on his forehead, cheeks, and bridge of his nose. An obvious blood scar above his eyebrow bone looks shocking. After the photo was exposed, many netizens speculated on the reason for Yang Kun’s injury. Later, some fans left messages saying that this was a photo of Yang Kun on the set of the movie.

On November 3, a reporter from Xiaoxiang Morning News learned from authoritative channels that the Changsha police did not receive the alarm.

