Police investigate whether teenager was killed in Russian roulette in the interior of SP

A 15-year-old girl was hit in the chest last Thursday (10) in Jardinópolis; Two 16-year-olds were arrested

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

Civil Police are investigating whether teenager Jennier Rocha, 15, was killed during Russian roulette, when only one ammunition is left in the gun and the shot is fired after turning the drum.

The girl died from a gunshot last Thursday (10) in Jardinópolis (329 km from São Paulo), in the region of Ribeirão Preto. Two 16-year-old teenagers, who were with her, were apprehended.

According to the police, Jennifer was with her boyfriend and a couple of friends at the house of one of them, in the Residencial Ivone Rassi neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city, when they found a gun, which belonged to the father of one of the young people.

“After a joke, they hit the victim”, says the Secretariat of Public Security, in a note. The shot hit Jennifer in the chest.

The teenager was taken to the municipal emergency room, but did not resist.

Later, according to the police, the two youths showed up at the police station, with their parents, and were apprehended, remaining at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The note does not say which teenagers were apprehended, but the shooting would have been made by one of the friends, who told the police that he had removed the other ammunition from the weapon, a 38-caliber revolver, which raised suspicion about Russian roulette. The bullets were not found during the forensics. The shot, the suspect said, was accidental.

The weapon was also seized and its owner will be investigated.

The case was registered as an offense of homicide and illegal possession or possession of a firearm for restricted use at the Jardinópolis Police Station.

Questioned, the Secretariat of Public Security did not provide information about the owner of the gun, if he has ownership documents and if the revolver is legal.

