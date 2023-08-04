Police recovered more than $2.6 million and are looking for its owner

On Friday afternoon, two people aboard a motorcycle evaded a police controll located on the Maipú bridge and the waterfront.

At that moment, a “police follow-up began, through different arteries of the Pueyrredón neighborhood, seeking to identify the subjects on board a Tornado type motorcycle, red color”, commented Commissioner Antonio Urquiza.

Thieves they managed to escape of the policemen who were chasing them and threw a gun at Galioti and Augusto López. box with money inside. “The patrol officers lose sight of the motorcycle drivers by concentrating on knowing the contents of the box,” says Urquiza.

The $2 million box

According to the police procedure registered by the cameras of the patrol car, it is possible to detail that the box contained a large sum of money which so far has no owner.

In the police report it is stated that inside the cardboard container similar to those for candy, a sum of 2,640,000 pesos, discriminated in 10 bundles labeled by Banco Galicia of the provincial interior, sealed, 10 bundles labeled by Banco Galicia, with seal, does not indicate branch; 5 bundles with 1000 bills, making a total of 100,000 pesos each, a bundle with 1000 and 500 pesos bills and the last bundle with 200 and 100 pesos bills for a total of 40 thousand pesos, found inside an envelope of paper wood

Who is the owner

Commissioner Urquiza clarified that the money remains at the disposal of Justice. “The money was registered in the place with the cameras of the police mobiles. In addition, a recount of the money was carried out at the scene, with civilian witnesses, ”he reported.

Now, they hope that the owner of this sum of money Approach one of the police offices and make the complaint.

