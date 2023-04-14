Powered by a Solid State Logic T80 Tempest engine, the audio cart is capable of 800 channels of DSP processing and is equipped with a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitoring system.

120dB Sound Engineering in Poland has recently launched a new music recording and broadcast production vehicle, equipped with an SSL System T S500. A 64-fader control surface powered by a T80 Tempest engine provides 800 channels of DSP processing and features a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitoring system. The first project for the new truck, named ATMOS, was a multi-track recording with the Polish National Orchestra (Narodowa Orkiestra Dęta w Lubinie) in Warsaw, Poland at the end of April.

Michał Mika, owner and founder of 120dB Audio Engineering, said the main reason for choosing System T for the ATMOS audio cart was simple.He said: “We are already Dante ecology.” Based near Katowice in southern Poland, the company has a long history of broadcasting esports activities, including work for Turtle Entertainment and ESL TV, all of which rely on Dante networks. When 120dB launched its first OB van, the ST1, in 2018, it was designed around the System T S300 to take advantage of the SSL platform’s native support for the Dante protocol.“Then, when we wanted to grow and build a bigger audio cart, we decided that the SSL System T would be the obvious choice for us.” Mika said.

Both the System T S500 in the new ATMOS audio cart and the System T S300 in the ST1 were supplied by Krzysztof Kowalewski of Audiotech Commercial, Solid State Logic’s distributor in Poland.

The new audio van carried eight SSL SB 32.24 stage boxes, supporting up to 256 mic inputs, plus an SSL SB 8.8 stage box, capable of routing eight mic/line inputs and eight line outputs. A Focusrite RedNet interface provides 256 channels of MADI to the Dante network. Recording was via a redundant 256-track Reaper DAW system running on two Macintosh computers. Cubase and Pro Tools are also available as options.

Tailor-made for music production and broadcasting

ATMOS also has outboard processing gear tailored for music production and broadcast needs, including SSL Fusion analog shader processors and equipment from Bricasti, Lexicon and TC Electronic. In keeping with the ST1 car and the small production and demo room at the company’s headquarters, the new ATMOS car features a Genelec smart monitoring speaker system.

The focus on music and the huge channel capacity of the audio van allow ATMOS van to take advantage of the ecology of the Polish broadcast and mobile production market.“It’s normal for us to have close to 200 channels working.” Mika explained: “Poland’s national TV still doesn’t have an audio van capable enough to handle that many tracks, so they order an audio van from us.”

120dB Sound Engineering has been busy this summer, supplying ATMOS and ST1 with recordings for various events, including multiple outdoor performances of the Męskie Granie 2022 tour featuring major Polish artists. A version of Męskie Granie 2020, recorded at 120dB, was recently certified Platinum in Poland. The company also recorded Jimek – composer Radzimir Dębski, one of Poland’s leading music producers – performing his unique symphonic orchestral “History of Rap”, a project that required 190 tracks. ATMOS also participated in the Film Music Festival in Krakow.

Taking ATMOS to the next level with System T

Mika says: “The musicality of all mixes through the System T is something that many sound engineers who work on 120dB audio trucks have commented on. When you’re mixing, everything comes together. If you have a good source, Even if you don’t do any EQ or dynamics, it will be fine. Just push the fader up and it will sound great. Afterwards, you can do something more interesting, but you don’t have to do anything – – On SSL, you can do nothing and it will be fine!”

The visiting engineers quickly discovered, and the 120dB engineers already knew, that the System T’s layout was very logical and easy to operate, even if they hadn’t worked on a digital console before. Mika says: “It’s easy to do what you want, it’s not an analog console, but everything is where it needs to be. You don’t need to find some parameters or knobs. Even if you’re new to System T, everything is On a channel strip, it’s like an analog console.”





ATMOS isn’t the only audio cart in Poland that supports immersive mixing, but it may be the only one that offers a lossless listening environment. Mika says: “In a TV production truck, the audio control room is usually very small. In a TV truck, you always have to contend with rooms and bad monitoring. In a TV truck, you put Dolby Atmos ) top speakers where you can put them, not where you want them to be. It’s impossible to produce great audio material in those rooms.” But on the 120dB ATMOS car, Mika finally said: “The size and acoustics have been optimized to create an experience more like a physical mixing facility. Our room is 2.5m (8ft) by 4.5m (18ft) and we have 2.2m (7.2ft) ceilings Height, so it’s like a normal audio room in a production room, and we wanted to give the mixer a better place to work.”





