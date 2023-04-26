Polished and improved within three months, enriched performance details, and focused on shaping characters “Under the Red Flag” was on stage again in the second round last night-International Online

Polished and improved within three months, enriched performance details, and focused on shaping characters “Under the Red Flag” appeared on stage again in the second round last night

With red roofs and neat glazed tiles, the Beijing city on the stage is freehand and desolate. “I am Lao She, and my scientific name is Shu Sheyu…” Mr. Lao She, played by Yu Zhen, said eloquently. The wheel of history is constantly turning, and in the seemingly peaceful life of the little people, the vicissitudes of the family and the country in the late Qing Dynasty have quietly unveiled…

Yesterday, the well-received premiere “Under the Red Flag” once again staged at the Capital Theater, returning for the second round. As a key repertoire of this year’s “Looking at Beijing”, “Under the Red Flag” has been rapidly polished and improved in just three months to welcome a new round of audiences.

“Under the Red Flag” is the opening drama of the Beijing People’s Art Theater this year. It is co-directed by Feng Yuanzheng, the dean of the Beijing People’s Art Theater, and Yan Rui, a young director. It is performed by three generations of actors. In this autobiographical work, “Mr. Lao She” uses the first perspective to tell a history of the old Beijing city at the critical moment of national peril before and after his birth. The adaptation and continuation of Mr. Lao She’s original work and screenwriter Li Longyun not only has humorous language and scenes, but also has a pathetic background and compassionate feelings. It leads the audience to compare the history and the present through the fate of the characters and the national memory, and understand the development and changes of the times. .

“This performance will not make major changes, and the focus will be on digging deeper.” Feng Yuanzheng said. In the second round of the stage, “Right Under the Red Flag” mainly focuses on enriching the details of the performance and creating characters. “For example, in the role of Mr. Lao She, we enhanced some ‘participation’ scheduling, allowing him to thread needles on the stage. The pen talks to the people of that era.”

As a group portrait play, vivid, three-dimensional and various characters are not only the highlight of “Under the Red Flag”, but also a challenge to the actors. There are as many as 40 actors in the crew of “Under the Red Flag”, and various characters continue to appear on the stage. The actors must quickly show a distinctive character in a short period of time: Pu Cunxin, who plays Lao She, brings his own understanding and imagination of his husband, and his image is created with sincerity. Yu Zhen, who also plays Lao She in this round of performances, studied his life and listened to a large number of Mr. Lao She’s recordings to help him find characters; There are not many female characters in the movie. The aunt played by Liang Danni is cute and smart, and she is colorful when she appears on the stage; the eldest sister and mother-in-law played by Wang Qianhua are more publicized, and the rivalry with the aunt is humorous and exciting…

The freehand dance style is still a prominent feature in this round of performances. The red roof full of symbolic meaning occupies the visual center of the stage. The moving roof and glazed tiles construct different spaces, and the characters shuttle freely among them, breaking the boundary between reality and imagination. “There is communication between the narrator and the characters, and between the narrator and the audience. Multi-space and multi-dimensional changes are a new attempt.” Director Yan Rui said.

In the first round of performances, “Under the Red Flag” received rave reviews. Song Baozhen, director of the Drama Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, believes that “the novel has paved the way for the development of the plot. The clues of time and the psychology of the characters follow the trend and flow downstream, which is enough to support the structure of the play. It incorporates the collective wisdom of the performance art created by Beijing art directors.” Some audiences used “shock” to describe the feeling of watching the performance: “I admire the performances of the old opera stars very much. “Under the Red Flag” is an unfinished work of Mr. Lao She. It is also a dialogue between individuals, nations, and countries in the past through words and stages and today.”

“In terms of art, we will create with the highest standards. In the future, this play will continue to be adjusted and polished.” Feng Yuanzheng said, “Beijing Renyi has always been an upright and innovative theater. Looking forward to it.” (Reporter Gao Qian)