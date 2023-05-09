Political trial of the Court: Marchi testifies again as a key witness

The commission of Political trial of the Chamber of Deputies This Tuesday, May 9, a new testimonial hearing will be held in the framework of the investigation for poor performance against the judges of the Supreme Courtand the most relevant will be the second part of the presentation of the former general administrator of the Court, Hector Marchisummoned as a witness for the alleged Irregularities in the management of the Obra Social del Poder Judicial de news (OSPJN).

Recently displaced from his position as a result of an exhaustive report of 18,000 pages that exposed the dismal performance of the medical provider, whose control depends on the highest court, Marchi generated seismic movements in the Court based on his testimony at the penultimate hearing of the commission chaired by Carolina Gaillard.

The forcefulness of his accusations fundamentally splashed the judge Juan Carlos Maquedawhom he identified as responsible for the supervision of the social work, but Marchi also pointed against Horace Rosatti and his spokesman Silvio Robles by threats and pressure” that you received after submitting the report.

Carolina Gaillard, president of the Committee on Political Judgment in Deputies.

His story about the deletion of the email of the president of the Courtwhich would have been ordered by Robles, which adds to the suspicions generated by the suspicious flooding of the seventh floor of the Palace of Courts that left the office of Rosatti’s adviser unusable.

Marchi’s exhibition had originally been scheduled for last Wednesday, May 3, but it had to be rescheduled for this Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. since that day he was summoned to provide an investigative statement by the judge Ariel Lijo to give explanations on the same case.

The other witnesses summoned to testify before the commission this Tuesday are Santiago Clericilegal secretary of the Supreme Court; Nicholas Serafini, public accountant in charge of signing the social work balance sheets; and the federal judge of San Martín, Martina Forns, whose husband died in the middle of the pandemic in the context of an alleged “abandonment” of the social work. The first two had been away last week.

Impeachment of the Court: Aldo Tonón will be summoned by the public force after the third failure to attend the hearings

Deputies want to make Aldo Tonón testify

In the first part of this thirteenth meeting, the news regarding the request made before the Federal Justice to resort to public force to force the former director of the social work Aldo Tonón testify before the commission after his three unexcused absences.

The judicial official close to Maqueda, who resigned his position a few weeks ago overwhelmed by the accusations against himhad sent a note to the commission in which he justified his reluctance to testify, alleging that his interventions within the framework of the commission could incriminate him in the criminal case for which he is being investigated in the Lijo court.

Tonón had submitted his resignation from the position, ignoring his responsibilities as director of social work, explain that he never had the capacity to execute the funds, in a shot by elevation to the other three magistrates who, each at their time, presided over the highest court.

Hector Daniel Marchi.

Marchi’s statement

On his first visit to the Impeachment Committee, Marchi endorsed the report he had sent to the Court in which he warned that there had been losses of 3,000 million pesos in a period of between six and eight months due to not investing the remaining money from the OSPJN in fixed terms.

The remainder was bulky because with Lorenzetti’s presidency in the Court a policy of high salaries was applied and that resulted in large contributions to social work.

The accountant in turn reported that during Tonón’s management a computerized management system was not implemented, and among other aspects medical authorizations were not digitalizedwhich led to delays and non-compliance with affiliates.

Marchi’s statement that benefited the Frente de Todos and the statement from the Court that sinks him

He also argued that the purchase of medicines and prostheses was done through direct contracting and not through a transparent bidding processat the same time that “there were no income or payment controls”, there were no accounting balances or control of the stock of medicines.

Meanwhile, Marchi denounced that very low tariffs were paid to providers, which had led to a decrease in provider services for affiliates.

And he warned about vacancies in key positions such as administrative deputy director, medical deputy director and other important areas for the operation of a social work.

ED