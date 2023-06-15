Politics as a sporting activity: piracy of convenience

Rarely, like this week, the politics lined up as a sporting activity. Football, basketball, golf, rugby. A professional, paid game where it’s all about winning. To arrive, be crowned or survive in another electoral event. This is how party alliances have closed: convictions aside and covering one eye or nose, depending on the case. Hacking of convenience.

The portrait of a participant is enough: the UCR admitted the entry of José Luis Espert as a member of Together for Change. Without grudges, the centenary party even forgot the various insults that the economist gave it over the years, the most recent —in an excess of implicit machismo—trying to “puto” Alfredo Cornejo from Mendoza. to the screams. In the same way that he butchered the party before, from Yrigoyen to Alfonsín, without distinctions or stops. Always a little less brutal in his expressions about Peronism, yes.

The dream of the four early candidates

protagonist of the forced deterrence to the radicals was Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a man of different deviations in his career, who served in the government of Fernando de la Rúa as an antecedent. It is assumed that the reconciliation achieved was inspired by his own convenience: Espert removes adhesions to the rival in the internal of the head of Government, Patricia Bullrich.

On the other hand, the radical generosity to double down was manifested in a congress a few hours ago: they agreed to broaden the base of the coalition, to incorporate into Cambiemos fractions of another thought, liberals for example, hateful specimens that used to give him hives (remember that, in the time of Raúl Alfonsín, the late president and head of the party expelled Ricardo López Muphy and Adolfo Sturzenegger, father of Federico, for dissidents).

Together for Change.

But the new opening does not reach any liberal nor, much less, does it allow us to think that the party is resuming an Alvearista path: the UCR blocks access to other figures of that tendency, prohibits Javier Miley —for example, if he wanted to— get closer to the coalition, establish a sanitary cordon for those who think like Espert, since together they spread liberal preaching throughout a good part of the country.

The discrimination then it has become individual and Gerardo Morales, head of radicalism, maintained that he will never agree to negotiate with an organ trafficker like Milei. Words similar to a lady from Cambiemos who once said: “My limit is Mauricio Macri.” And later, she ended up eating milanese at home.

Now Morales and his radical company prefer getting engaged to part of classical Peronism, via Juan SchiarettiThey fear the long-haired economist more than those who fought with bombs in 1955. As if Milei represented a greater danger in the crisis than what, at the time, they called “dictatorship.”

battle of capricious

This episode is one of the many pearls in the final, within ten days, to present the candidates for the internal ones, the move to the August and October voting. Events of hectic days in which time is wasted to even think about changing the name of the alliances, a matter of which nobody remembers what they have been up to now. The ruling party moved Unión por la Patria, made it disappear, the opposition had doubts about its acronym, but it remained in the seven.

Cristina speaks and distances the tumult from the south, she settles down and debates with herself about the convenience or not of pronouncing for a candidate. She had dear visitors who advised her: “After Alberto Fernández, you better not choose anyone. Also, if he wins and fails like Alberto, they will curse you for life, you will be a disgrace ”. Adding: “You already had 4 penalties and you missed them all. It’s time to change performers.” Suggestions in the void, it seems.

Meanwhile, the ritual implosions in the ruling party continue (Massa, De Pedro, Cristina, Scioli) as well as in opposition (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich, Mauricio Macri), los two groups contained in the same border: do not break the glass jar that contains them. Although they hate each other. They know that a split makes them lose more than they earn and, in the professional sport they play, that alternative becomes unacceptable.

Union for the Fatherland.

A stranger to these interests of the league, Milei, stumbles not only with the language of the system and, candid, understands that he can repeat the experience of a Graciela Fernández Mejide who only touring the province of Buenos Aires in a blue van, defeated Duhalde , to the wife, to the famous barons of the suburbs, to the so-called “apparatus” in the estate deeded in his name. Just the same person who, upon reaching the government by a short cut, had allied himself with the head of radicalism at the time to climb up and stay in the Casa Rosada.

With the same innocence believes Milei that is not going to deflate because it lacks structure, or so the media will report, and that if he achieved the miracle of getting through the ballotage, he would copy El Salvador’s Bukele, who reached the top without legislative support and has governed ever since. Curious, the same number of hours as the Fernández family and with greater support from their people (at least on issues such as insecurity or the reduction of public spending).

Perhaps the Argentine economist he trusts that he will be able to associate himself with those divine events without needing to worry about the organization of his party or disregarding the task of the control on election day. As some rival would say, “we’re not in favor of fraud, but we also don’t want to be forced into committing it if they don’t take care of their obligations.” More serious, in these administrative matters, will be the lack of own tickets in the dark rooms. Some rogue specialist assumes that these failures can subtract between 4 and 5 points in a general election. And that number, in a three-thirds competition, is a lethal loss.