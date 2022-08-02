Listen to the audio version of the article

On the hunt for the political pirouettes accelerated by the race for the September elections, La7 has revolutionized its schedule. Marianna Aprile and Luca Telese arrived at “In Onda”, conducted by the tired duo Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo. A replacement in the race that must have left some bitterness in the mouth of De Gregorio, who greeted viewers in a cryptic way, even if, perhaps from the very beginning, that of the alternation was prefigured as an ineluctable choice.

The old management duo worked only at times, too knowingly linked to the times of the first paper, too crackling and often impromptu, but without the right timing, the interventions of Parenzo. Result arrive Telese and April. The first is clearly at ease, in the test of conducting he is the most credible of the quartet, even if certain style lapses – such as the bombastic welcome to his colleague in the studio, “a sumptuous Marianna Aprile” – have left the beneficiary herself perplexed. An April, it must be said, that with a much more modest style and a certain modesty not at all distorted, since her debut she appeared closer to the public than the too staid and professorial De Gregorio, whose judgments homologously tranchant, and always necessarily politically correct, over time they have weakened its surrender. In short, a good replacement. The Telese-Aprile duo at the debut test seems a good choice.

“The race to vote”

A completely different matter for the new “The race to vote”, conducted in the studio by the attack trident composed by Paolo Celata, Silvia Sciorelli Borrelli and Alessandro De Angelis. Faithful to the launch of the program, which through Celata spoke of intent to “nail the guest”, the reporter for the Tg of Mentana, the correspondent for the Financial Times and the journalist of HuffPost – perhaps penalized by the connection from home and a somewhat convoluted and doctoral dapper eloquence – they proposed a conduct of attack that, thanks to the exuberance of the host Matteo Renzi, “smells”, to put it with Tennessee Wialliams, of useless.

Matteo Renzi

Nailing the favela of the senator of Rignano is, admittedly, a difficult thing, but not impossible. And yet, the awkward questions, such as for example his reputation as “turning away voters”, or “truncheon” as the malicious say, or those, for those who so often evoke Russia, about his paid commitments in the land of Arabia, or on his failed promises in terms of candidacy, they have almost completely failed, making the mission ultimately impossible. Add to this the anxiety of the debut and, incredibly, for those who are so often on TV, a rarefied familiarity with the times of the medium, in addition to the cumbersome presence in the studio of the true dominus of the channel, the director Mentana, evoked by Renzi and immediately materialized, the elephant in the room not only looms but bursts. “See her without Mentana” Renzi says improvisably, turning to Celata and involuntarily putting his finger in the sore … because Celata without the director to whom he acts as a shoulder during the very long marathons, he went away (“I don’t want to steal” … the scene , “I don’t want to be the cumbersome director” adds the “TV marathoner”, again Freud, who thus justifies himself by taking his leave …) appears here almost lost, like the great Peppino but without Totò. But we said, other than nailing the guest, here is the nemesis.

Lilli Gruber

And not even the Mont Blanc, exhibited plastically to the hand with a fully European journalistic look by Sciorilli Borrelli, to make the difference. Because in the anxiety of appearing non-provincial, as we are on this side of the Channel, to evoke the UK and Europe several times, forgive us the good colleague, it is not enough to keep the viewer awake. And not even observing the “without a tie” and accusing Renzi of being “without socks” … no, it is not enough to reach the subtle perfidies of the queen of the canal, the immortal Lilli Gruber.