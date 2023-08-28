“Polizeiruf 110” is back “Misery” in Magdeburg



Doreen Brasch and a missing child, wasn’t there something? Exactly: Only in the previous “police call” was the commissioner looking for little Ronny, this time it was about a kidnapped baby. “You belong to me” turned out to be a shocker between realism and brute force.

The film requires “the willingness to accept the absurd basic constellation,” wrote “Filmdienst” in its August 1991 issue starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. He as the successful author Paul Sheldon, she as Annie Wilkes, according to his own statement “his biggest fan”. When Sheldon had an accident in a snowstorm near Wilkes’ house of all places, the rabid loner saved him. The selfless care quickly becomes a case for the psychiatrist and the police, Wilkes ties Sheldon to the bed and holds him captive.

“You belong to me”, the title of the most recent “Polizeiruf 110”, would have fitted just as well as a subline to the Hollywood film of the time. In Magedburg, too, it was about power relations and appropriation, about control and its loss, a “Misery”-style power game: When Inga Werner (Franziska Hartmann) is sitting at her sickbed at home, in it is detective Lemp (Felix Vörtler), who has been badly mauled by her, both absurdly still with a glass of red wine in hand, you can almost hear Stephen King giggling at home in Bangor, Maine.

Now there is nothing to be said against an “absurd basic constellation”, unusual pairings have often provided the most entertaining entertainment. But the Hartmann/Lemp axis, which was so similar to the old “Misery” mind game, is only part of the story, and there was the famous rub: Actually, this child kidnapping was the core of the whole thing. A young mother (Hannah Schiller), a moment of inattention, the baby kidnapped, the perpetrator in turn a woman who had not coped with the loss of her own child and finally becomes the kidnapper in order to find solace in a stranger’s child.

Fat psycho purrs

If you had left it at that, the empathy values ​​would have been secured, but screenwriter Khyana el Bitar wanted more. There’s a lot going on around Hartmann’s personality, which lifted the actually realistic plot with at least one leg into Hollywood’s fable world. There is the personal story of the child’s mother and her ex Chris Novak (Max Hemmersdorfer), an oily guy with designer clothes and a designer shack, the two of them as a couple have a moderately understandable personality. The fact that Novak is now also witnessing the kidnapping, at the end of which Inga Werner is bludgeoned to death in the cubbyhole, not without having previously had fun with the ex over the phone – a pretty daring volte.

No less imaginative and fantastic, as Lemp, shortly before leaving for the sabbatical, finally became the victim. When Hartmann suddenly grabbed an ice hockey stick (or was it a baseball bat?) and gave the poor guy a sore, at the latest – after about fifteen minutes – baby Lucy had degenerated into story accessories, the sympathy waved triggering story about the loss of a child into a rich psycho-string. In the second half, it’s also spiced up with Hartmann’s mother, a harsh nursing home nicotine user who, until recently, was still starving in the very bed in which the pitiful Lemp was now lying in pissed pants and dislocated kneecaps.

And Doreen Brasch (Claudia Michelsen)? She did her best to keep a clear head in all the madness. Conclusion: A “police call 110” of the latently exaggerated kind, realistic in approach, later on entertaining detours. Next weekend, the “crime scene” will officially end the summer break, then Commissioner Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) will be on duty. In “Gold” she becomes the hunter of a lost treasure. Hollywood seems to be greeting once more.