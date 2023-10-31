Pompeian interiors with a view of life

Listen to the audio version of the article

Walking at a slow and amazed pace among the sumptuous pages of a book, in the heart of art and history. During the pandemic period, photographer Luigi Spina spent weeks in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and took 1,500 photographs. Three hundred of those shots, almost a still image of history or walls that seem to vibrate like fabrics in the morning breeze, have become Pompeian Interior, a precious and refined volume that goes beyond the archaeological and artistic story to become an everyday life full of eternal voices. So sought after that it is already being translated, with the involvement of the Getty Museum and Thames & Hudson for the English language editions, Elisabeth Sandmann Verlag for the German language edition and La Fábrica for the Spanish publication.

The photographic project

After the safety, maintenance and restoration interventions carried out with the Great Pompeii Project, the Archaeological Park commissioned the work to the photographer originally from Santa Maria Capua Vetere (1966) who, with a Hasselblad H6D-100c camera and without the aid of any artificial light, crossed the regions of the Roman city: «Now I am here – he writes -. This is Pompeii: a glimpse into the lives of others. I listen to the rhythm of a city which, although it has ceased to exist, still hides traces of those who lived there, who thought, perhaps for just an instant, even before their last breath, that for better or for worse it was simply the place where they were born and lived. A glimmer in the mind that marks the only security we have. Belonging.”

Spina’s photos – so intimate, iconic, poignant – make us feel part of the history of Pompeii: we are in front of the thermopolia, or rather the popinae, waiting for food and drinks; they invited us to the richest of domus to share luxury and dishes. There is otium and negotium, there are public spaces and private ones. From the outside, each house can appear like a parallelepiped, with very few decorations and so the images reveal a dream world. Johann Wolfgang Goethe had already noticed this in his Journey to Italy: «The houses are small and narrow, but they all contain very elegant paintings inside. […] An admirable place, worthy of serene thoughts.” The images are a shining light on the sense of beauty, on the pride of presenting guests with the most modern friezes or the most elegant artistic features. Each photo is a world: fountains, mosaics, frescoes, wall coverings, fantastic architecture and myths galore, almost a manual of ancient art. The buildings photographed in the volume belong to eight of the nine regions of the archaeological site and are accompanied by very detailed descriptions edited by Domenico Esposito, archaeologist and researcher at the German Archaeological Institute in Berlin.

The photographic tradition of Pompeii

Spina’s work is part of a long photographic tradition of the city, as Giuseppe Scarpati, head of the photographic archive, recalls: from the mid-nineteenth century the images replaced the engravings as illustrations of the pamphlets and books on Roman Pompeii and it was beginning of the twentieth century, under the direction of Antonio Sogliano, a photographic laboratory was opened in Pompeii, with photographers from Italy and abroad who placed themselves at the service of the needs of scholars, antique dealers and artists, without neglecting the demands of a tourism which mass. Equally interesting is the essay by Massimo Osanna, general director of the Museums and former general manager of the Superintendence of Pompeii, on the history of the site: «Pompeii, the Roman city par excellence, and yet it was not born as a Roman city but is a place with a very long history that has its roots in the 7th century BC and recalls the origins of its settlement history to another great people, the Etruscans. Walking along its streets, one does not perceive this temporal thickness that has dynamically marked the urban spaces, much less does one understand that these streets had often already been traced – with the same course and in the same position – many centuries before 79 AD, the year of tragic eruption that erased the urban center from the face of the Earth.”

Nine regions and 1,500 shots

Along those streets, Luigi Spina’s images make us cross the threshold of many houses: beyond the centuries, it is the gaze, it is certain points of view that take us to another time, to another dimension. That of art and, even more so, that of dreams, because the objectivity of the photos leaves room to imagine the voices of these rooms, the meetings, the knowing glances. There is the House of the Venus in the shell and that of the Vettii, that of Meleager, the Fullonica of Stephanus and the Terme del Sarno. Then there is the domus of the Red Walls (VIII regio) built shortly before the eruption in an area damaged by the earthquake of 62 AD. The owner had the walls built with anti-seismic techniques, systematically using reinforced pillars in mixed work and being able so you also have an upper floor. It’s true, the work proceeded quickly but the eruption came suddenly and most of the rooms are devoid of wall decoration, with the exception of the lararium, almost a small temple decorated by the Genius of the founder of the owner’s family, between two sacrificing Lares. Then, on the west side, the only two decorated rooms of the atrium appear: the frescoes with a red background show delicate and thread-like architecture, garlands and vegetal candelabras, and small mythological paintings with erotic themes. Everything is minimal, everything has a timeless grace, like the cover of the volume, which comes from these very walls.