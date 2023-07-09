Poncho de Nigris Faces Backlash for Crossing the Line with Joke About Paul Stanley’s Father

Title: Poncho de Nigris Faces Backlash after Controversial Joke about Paul Stanley’s Father on Reality Show

Subtitle: Social media users condemn the comedian’s tasteless remark about Paco Stanley

In a recent episode of the reality show ‘The House of Celebrities,’ Poncho de Nigris ignited a social media storm with a scripted stand-up routine that crossed the boundaries of taste. The majority of social media users expressed their outrage online after de Nigris made an inappropriate joke about Paul Stanley’s father, Paco Stanley, who tragically lost his life in 1999.

The incident occurred during the show’s weekly theme party, where participants were required to perform a stand-up routine. De Nigris, apparently having a long-standing feud with Stanley, disguised his intentions by pretending to conduct an interview with his fellow contestants. However, he surprised everyone by directing an insensitive comment towards Paul Stanley, involving his deceased father.

“Paco Stanley’s son, are you Paquito? What do you think of the bag of parakeet your dad dropped?” de Nigris quipped, in reference to a controversial on-air moment when Mario Bezares accidentally dropped a white bag from his sack.

Although Stanley laughed off the comment with a casual “Another mezcal, another mezcal,” the internet was quick to condemn de Nigris. Online users expressed their disapproval, stating that families should not become targets of jokes, especially considering the difficult circumstances Paul Stanley had already endured with his father.

“Not with the family, that was horrible, don’t applaud it,” commented one user. Another added, “NO with the family!” Several netizens asked why the contestants were attacking each other and using personal family issues as ammunition. Some seized the opportunity to point out that de Nigris should have questioned Mario Bezares about the incident rather than involving Stanley, who was still a young child when his father passed away.

The controversial joke sparked discussions across social media platforms, with fans and critics engaging in heated debates about the appropriateness of such humor. The incident ultimately highlights the fine line between comedy and insensitivity, as public figures face increasing scrutiny for their words and actions.

As the online debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Poncho de Nigris will offer an apology or face any consequences for his ill-conceived joke on the reality show.

