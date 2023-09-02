“Poor creatures!”, genius and cleverness in a film full of suggestions

Listen to the audio version of the article

For better or for worse, the cinema of Yorgos Lanthimos never leaves us indifferent and his new feature film, “Povere creatures!” is no exception, one of the most awaited films in this year’s Venice Film Festival competition.

Five years after “The Favourite”, the Greek director is back in competition on the Lido with another film ready to arouse discussion, shock and divide spectators.

The protagonist of this largely surreal story is Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. The girl lives under the protection of her “savior”, but she is eager to learn and experience the world. Attracted by the worldliness that she lacks in her, she runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a shrewd and dissolute lawyer, in an overwhelming adventure that touches several countries. Free from the prejudices of her time, Bella grows steadfast in her resolve to fight to improve the world around her.

Inspired by Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, Lanthimos has created a film in which his personal touch is fully recognized, both for the formal choices and for various ideas of content. The controversial Greek author, who last May turned fifty, he uses his typical visual choices, effective in distorting the viewer’s gaze, through particularly flashy camera movements and a photograph full of changes of light (the first chapter is in black and white) and colors.

Even the screenplay, written by Tony McNamara (already author of the script of “The Favourite”), is full of themes that refer to other films by Lanthimos, starting from that sense of imprisonment that one breathed in “Dogtooth”, a 2009 film and still today one of the most important of the director.

Also due to its continuous changes of genre and register, “Piccole creatures!” it is a product that generates different sensations during viewing. At the beginning the film also gets to deeply irritate, above all due to overly flashy aesthetic choices that are often clever and gratuitous, while as the minutes go by the narration becomes more enjoyable, amusing and incisive in telling the gradual path of emancipation accomplished by the hero. Bella Baxter is a very well written character and is also magnificently played by Emma Stone in one of the most important roles of her career and which could lead her to be among the favorites to win the Volpi Cup.

Thanks also to his performance, “Little creatures!”, in cinemas from January 25, will be one of the films that will remain of this Venice Film Festival: there is no shortage of redundant passages and truly self-satisfied moments, but the general charm and conceptual depth of some sequences make it a product that will not be easily forgotten. For better or for worse.

