“Poor Thing” releases stills Emma Stone’s styling subversion|Poor Thing_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Poor Thing”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the new film “Poor Thing” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favorite” and “The Lobster”) released stills and is scheduled to be released in North America on September 8th. .

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Rami Yusuf, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Curry, Suzie Bemba and others, Tony McNamah La (The Favourite) wrote the screenplay.

Based on the novel of the same name written by Scottish author Alasdair Gray, it combines realism, fantasy, and science fiction elements to reshape the story of Frankenstein, set in the late Victorian era, Bella Baxter (Stone) A capricious, hypersexual, uninhibited woman, and a Frankenstein – who drowns to escape her abusive husband, the eccentric and brilliant scientist Goodwin (Dafoe) brings her unborn Her child’s brain was replaced by her own, and she was brought back to life.

This is the second collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone after “The Favourite”. The two have another new film “And” in production, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Curry , Zhou Hong and others starred, Lanthimos directed and wrote the script with his old partner Evsimis Phillips (“The Lobster” and “Death of a Sacred Deer”), the plot is kept secret, and the producer is also Searchlight Films, which has cooperated many times , Element Pictures, Film4.

