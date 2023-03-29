Great concern for Pope Francis. The head of the Catholic Church is in a hospital, the Vatican said. The Vatican has now commented on his condition. This is known about his condition so far.

Pope Francis is lying in hospital. The head of the Catholic Church has been in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome since Wednesday afternoon “for some planned examinations,” said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See. Further details, such as how long the 86-year-old will stay in the clinic and which controls or treatments are planned, have not been officially announced. In the evening, the Vtaikan announced why the Pope is really in a clinic.

Pope Francis in hospital due to respiratory infection

Pope Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection and needs to be hospitalized for a few days. This was announced by the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, on Wednesday evening. The head of the Catholic Church was taken to Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital in the afternoon. According to Bruni, the 86-year-old has complained of breathing problems in the past few days. The infection was then found during tests in the hospital. It is not a corona infection, Bruni said.

Pope Francis in the hospital: rumors of heart problems

The newspaper "Corriere della Sera" previously reported on its website in the evening, with reference to sources in the university hospital, that the Pope had been taken to the ambulance with heart problems. The Vatican have canceled all Holy Father appointments for Thursday and Friday. Also the newspaper "Daily fact" reported that the audiences for the two days were cancelled.

Pope Francis seriously ill? Vatican speaks of planned investigations

On Wednesday morning, the pontiff held his weekly general audience in front of thousands of believers in St. Peter’s Square. After that, a TV interview was actually planned. But Francis had to cancel this and was taken to the hospital instead, the reports said.

This representation contradicts the official statement from the Vatican, according to which the controls were “planned”. In addition, observers in Rome consider it fundamentally unusual to have allegedly planned extensive investigations so shortly before Palm Sunday and the Holy Week before Easter.

Pope Francis sick: The pontiff’s medical record

In July 2021, the Argentine had an operation on his intestines at the Gemelli Hospital. At that time he spent eleven days in the hospital. In a recent interview, he indicated that he was having problems with his intestines again. For more than a year he has also suffered from a severe knee problem, which usually forces him into a wheelchair. Francis has so far refused a knee operation – as was heard in the Vatican, he had not tolerated the anesthetic during the operation on the intestine.

