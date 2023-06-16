Poppy – Spit – HeavyPop.at

Poppy takes Spitthe nu metal classic from Kittynot only on, no, she actually makes it her own in her patented industrial metal (core) worlds – and subjectively even upgrades it qualitatively.

With the electronic drum ‘n’ bass beat infected by digital hardcore, the cover hammers directly associatively without a long prelude Atari Teenage Riot and Eyelessbut then stomps mainly as a trademark show run Poppywho hit the catchy Spit with enormously dedicated singing, which alternates between manic screaming and emotionally vulnerable suffering (actually cheesy, but performed so consistently and unironic that it works!), with a dynamically balanced aggression, compellingly entertaining and thereby showing enormous energy.

Poppy captures the feeling of a non-nostalgic journey through time to the early 00s in a way that is as clever as it is brute, but mixes in a fat, sawing and driving, modern kerosene – yes, that’s really fun – and should be Kitty get a deserved spotlight.

(Keyword Spotlight: That Spit on any streaming portals Church Outfit the lead single pumping and pounding subcutaneously like a pop song from a Doom-inspired club by Mick Gordon Poppy‘s coming fifth [?] studio album has been put aside, definitely increases the anticipation for the same long player.)

