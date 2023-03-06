Home Entertainment Popular Actress Sydney Sweeney Confirmed to Play Spider-Woman in “Madame Web”
Following last year’s report that “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney joined Dakota Johnson to star in Spider-Man’s independent film “Spider Madame Madame Web”, recently it was officially finalized that Sydney Sweeney will play the role of Spider-Woman.

According to Jeff Sneider, a well-known industry insider, on the personal radio program The Hot Mic, Spider-Woman played by Sydney Sweeney is Julia Carpenter of the second generation of Mrs. Spider, succeeding the first Mrs. Spider, Cassandra Webb, also played by Dakota Johnson. The role, the relevant ability of this role has not yet been confirmed, pending follow-up reports in the future.

Other starring roles in the film include Dam Scott, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet, etc. It is expected to officially debut in February 2024, and the film was officially completed in January this year.

