The prelude song “Kitsch” is really addictive, do you think the title song “I AM” will also be a big success?

The popular girl group IVE announced in mid-March that it will officially come back with the regular album “I’ve IVE”. The MV for the prelude song “Kitsch” released at the end of the month has exceeded 40 million viewers, and the response is quite hot.



▼〈Kitsch〉MV：



Last night, the brand new title song “I AM” was finally released. As soon as the trailer came out, netizens immediately sparked heated discussions: “It’s so exciting!”, “It feels like another song that will become a big hit.” ,” IVE really suits my taste, I like the genre every time I try”, “This time the visual effect is also very strong, TOP STAR is back”, “The scene of jumping off the plane scared me Jump”, “Let’s break the record, girls!”



▼〈I AM〉 preview, the full MV and album are expected to be released at 6:00 pm on April 10:



