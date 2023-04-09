Home Entertainment Popular girl group IVE released a new title song “I AM”! As soon as the trailer came out, heated discussions arose: “It feels like another song that will be a hit” – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)
Entertainment

Popular girl group IVE released a new title song “I AM”! As soon as the trailer came out, heated discussions arose: “It feels like another song that will be a hit” – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

by admin
Popular girl group IVE released a new title song “I AM”! As soon as the trailer came out, heated discussions arose: “It feels like another song that will be a hit” – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

(Cover image source: [email protected])

The prelude song “Kitsch” is really addictive, do you think the title song “I AM” will also be a big success?

The popular girl group IVE announced in mid-March that it will officially come back with the regular album “I’ve IVE”. The MV for the prelude song “Kitsch” released at the end of the month has exceeded 40 million viewers, and the response is quite hot.
（图源：[email protected] – Ive）

▼〈Kitsch〉MV：

Last night, the brand new title song “I AM” was finally released. As soon as the trailer came out, netizens immediately sparked heated discussions: “It’s so exciting!”, “It feels like another song that will become a big hit.” ,” IVE really suits my taste, I like the genre every time I try”, “This time the visual effect is also very strong, TOP STAR is back”, “The scene of jumping off the plane scared me Jump”, “Let’s break the record, girls!”
（图源：[email protected] – Ive）

▼〈I AM〉 preview, the full MV and album are expected to be released at 6:00 pm on April 10:

（图源：[email protected] – Ive）（图源：[email protected] – Ive）（图源：[email protected] – Ive）（图源：[email protected] – Ive）（图源：[email protected] – Ive）（图源：[email protected] – Ive）

[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

related news

See also  Feng Timo's new song "Goodbye, Boy" global release sings the graduation season and resonates_Song

You may also like

Festival RPB celebrates national rock in Brasilia

Shein slows down. It could be the inspection,...

Affection as a collective strategy: Diaspora Galeria inaugurates...

MODEUROP COLOUR CLUB CONFERENCE A/W 24-25 – next-guru-now

“Naruto” “Top Ten Battle Scenes” voting results are...

GESTUZ Autumn Winter 2023 Collection Show – Copenhagen...

THE ANSWER – Sundowners

week preview kw 15 – wienkonzert.com

Messa – Live at Roadburn

RUNELORD – Doomsday Script

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy