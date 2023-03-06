Home Entertainment Popular Girl Group NewJeans Officially Becomes Levi’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador
The rising popularity of South Korea’s new girl group NewJeans has officially reached a cooperation with Levi’s to become the latest global brand ambassador. This cooperation spans from spring, summer to autumn and winter in 2023. In addition to attending brand promotional activities, NewJeans will also participate in more music Perform and show multiple original looks.

Regarding becoming a brand ambassador, NewJeans mentioned in a statement: “We are very honored and excited to be the global brand ambassador of Levi’s. Levi’s is a brand with a very long history. It not only created the world‘s first and most representative Dan Ning trousers are also constantly innovating. From Levi’s, we feel the brand’s support for youth culture, and we also sincerely admire such a beautiful brand. This cooperation can be regarded as a natural one for us.”

Chris Jackman, Vice President of Levi’s Global Brand Marketing Department, pointed out: “NewJeans is a talented group. They can not only be inspired by retro things, but also boldly integrate their own unique ideas to create a new Cultural colors. However, as their influence on the music industry and social culture continues to expand, we are very excited to be part of their journey together and allow NewJeans to communicate with fans around the world with a more unique and fresh original look.”

To kick off the cooperation between the two parties, Levi’s will release a brand promotional campaign, showing the vitality of the group and the unique charm of each member by wearing NewJeans, a new Levi’s spring and summer single product. In addition, NewJeans will celebrate 501® Day with Levi’s with a live performance in Seoul on May 20th.

