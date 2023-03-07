In a room at the University of Comahue filled with militants from Bariloche and El Bolsón, the Somos Unidad Popular y Social alliance presented its candidates for the provincial election of April 16, which they defined only as “one more step” in the evolution of the party that emerged within ATE, which is barely a year old and which insisted on presenting its own list, oblivious to any scheme of “collectors”.

The national president of Popular Unity, former deputy and former director of the Nación bank, Claudio Lozano, traveled especially to Bariloche to join the call and unleashed harsh criticism of the current government, whom he called to vote in 2019.

Lozano said that the political proposal of the party is “to give the battle so that hope wins over resignation” and disqualified the agreement with the IMF.

He said that the front that he joined four years ago to “free the country from the yoke of macrismo” managed to win the elections but then lost its way when agreeing with the international credit organization, that “Mortgaged the policy and conditions it until 2034”.

Along with the national leader, the head of UP in Río Negro, Rodolfo Aguiar, the candidates for governor and vice president -Rafael Zamaro and Marcela Roca- and the teacher from Barilochense and first candidate for legislator for the circuit, Luis Suero, were on the podium.

Aguiar maintained that the defense of natural resources is one of the priorities of Unidad Popular and questioned the provincialist discourse of JSRN. “They talk to us about making Río Negro, but no one says that out of every 100 pesos that Río Negros pay in taxes, 70 stay in Buenos Aires, and of the other 30 only 4 reach the municipalities.”, denounced the unionist.

He affirmed that UP “is going to raise the recovery of Lago Escondido more clearly than anyone else.” He pointed out that they will focus on this and other issues that the politicians of the traditional parties “sweep under the rug.”

The act took place in the main hall of the Bariloche Regional University Center. Photo: courtesy

Zamaro said that he decided to get involved in politics “to defend the interests of the people” and Suero also claimed the vocation for “doing politics, when today it seems to have been abandoned, and replaced by marketing and coaching”.

The local leader drew attention to the serious fire affecting El Bolsón and the difficulty in fighting it “when the ditches are dry” due to the scarcity of water, which he related to “extractivism.”

Lozano said that “doing politics today is ensuring that the community can intervene and decide”, because it is common to find that “the State appears out of the public interest, it is empty of people”.

In a self-critical tone regarding his time in the ruling party of the FdT, which lasted almost three years, the former deputy said he had verified that “the powers that be end up conditioning governments” and that in this context “with the vote is not enough”. He pointed out that the current challenge is “to build the conditions for the participation and democratization of institutions.”

Lozano criticized the splitting of the election dates and opined that the national ones should coincide with the local ones.

He said that the “fragmentation” by which 18 provinces vote on a date other than the presidential election It prevents “all of us from discussing a country together, and how to stop the neoliberal restoration.”

He explained that another of the objectives must be to “get rid of the IMF yoke” and considered that the current FdT government took the wrong path by not “declaring void” the debt taken by former President Macri, despite the fact that there are opinions from the Central Bank, of the Treasury and the General Audit of the Nation “that point out the irregularities and unconstitutionality” of that loan.



