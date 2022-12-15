ROME – For a weekend or for a longer period, it is now possible to drive a model of the Zuffenhausen brand thanks to Porsche Drive, the new Porsche Financial Services rental company for the Italian market. The company, purchased and managed by Porsche Financial Services, offers long and short-term rental solutions, and makes use of the experience and professionalism of Mercury, a company active in the rental sector of top-of-the-range cars.

“The birth of Porsche Drive is an absolute novelty for the brand and its exclusive cars in our country, perfectly adhering to the needs and demands of contemporary mobility – explains Angelo Carobolante, general manager and managing director of Porsche Financial Services Italia and sole director of Porsche Drive – From today it is possible to realize the dream of driving a Porsche, up to 48 months but also just for a weekend, through the official dealer network”.

The reference Porsche Centers are available to provide all the necessary assistance so that the user can easily identify the most suitable solution to meet their mobility needs. In addition to choosing from all the models in the range, the accessories and preferred options, it will be possible to establish the duration of the rental, the desired mileage and the advance payment to be paid, thus identifying the rent that best suits your needs. At the same time, the user will be able to benefit from Porsche assistance for all maintenance services for his vehicle, with the same level of assistance offered to traditional users. (Maurilio Rigo)