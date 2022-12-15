Home Entertainment Porsche, the all-round rental: from the weekend up to two years”
Entertainment

Porsche, the all-round rental: from the weekend up to two years”

by admin
Porsche, the all-round rental: from the weekend up to two years”

ROME – For a weekend or for a longer period, it is now possible to drive a model of the Zuffenhausen brand thanks to Porsche Drive, the new Porsche Financial Services rental company for the Italian market. The company, purchased and managed by Porsche Financial Services, offers long and short-term rental solutions, and makes use of the experience and professionalism of Mercury, a company active in the rental sector of top-of-the-range cars.

“The birth of Porsche Drive is an absolute novelty for the brand and its exclusive cars in our country, perfectly adhering to the needs and demands of contemporary mobility – explains Angelo Carobolante, general manager and managing director of Porsche Financial Services Italia and sole director of Porsche Drive – From today it is possible to realize the dream of driving a Porsche, up to 48 months but also just for a weekend, through the official dealer network”.

The reference Porsche Centers are available to provide all the necessary assistance so that the user can easily identify the most suitable solution to meet their mobility needs. In addition to choosing from all the models in the range, the accessories and preferred options, it will be possible to establish the duration of the rental, the desired mileage and the advance payment to be paid, thus identifying the rent that best suits your needs. At the same time, the user will be able to benefit from Porsche assistance for all maintenance services for his vehicle, with the same level of assistance offered to traditional users. (Maurilio Rigo)

See also  Which zodiac signs do you have when you commit Tai Sui in 2022 and how to resolve it?

You may also like

◤Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022◢ Gong Jiaxin...

LE SSERAFIM enters the Billboard chart for 8...

Veteran IP Vitality_Guangming.com

‘Alan Jokes’ DJ Bowes dies at 40

Unrae, the 2022 budget: “Italy, it’s time for...

The director of “Avatar 2” was diagnosed and...

Xiao S was ridiculed for having a miserable...

Chen Xiao thinks he has no masterpieces and...

“Better than tradition without losing tradition” Needless x...

Lin Qiuli’s son sent a long message to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy