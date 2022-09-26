Home Entertainment PORTER x HYKE 2022 autumn and winter joint series officially debut
PORTER x HYKE 2022 autumn and winter joint series officially debut

PORTER x HYKE 2022 autumn and winter joint series officially debut

Following the cooperation at the beginning of this year, the latest joint series created by Yoshihara Hideaki and HYKE, which is headed by Oide Yukiko, and PORTER will be on sale.

The latest collaboration is based on PORTER’s classic 2WAY TOOL BAG, creating an original design with a HYKE style. The joint 2WAY TOOL BAG is available in two sizes and three colors of black, sand and olive green. The outer layer of the bag is made of waterproof nylon tefox, and the inner lining is decorated with wave pattern quilting. In addition, the product is also equipped with CARRYING EQUIPMENT STRAP shoulder straps, charms and storage bags.

HYKE x PORTER 2022 autumn and winter joint series will be pre-sold at Isetan Shinjuku store main building, Isetan Mitsukoshi and HYKE online store on October 26th, and then on November 4th at PORTER OMOTESANDO and HYKE stores in Japan. , priced at ¥42,900 and ¥55,000 respectively, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

