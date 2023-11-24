Portillo’s first time as central midfielder in Talleres

If one of the changes that Javier Gandolfi plans to host Independiente this Sunday is confirmed, in the crucial match on the last date of the League Cup in which he will seek to qualify for the Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores, Juan Carlos Portillo will officially play as a central midfielder for the “T” for the first time.

Since he arrived at the Albiazul professional team at the beginning of the year and made his debut precisely against the Devil in the Professional League Tournament, during the rest of that tournament and the present, he always did so as a left back, a position that is not the most similar but in which he ended up playing out of necessity, due to the problems that “Cobija” had for a good part of the season in having left-handed backs available, due to injuries.

“El Sicario” marked the left side in 19 games of the 27 games the team played in the Professional League – eight he did not do so due to injury or suspension – and of the 13 games he has played in the League Cup, he played 11 in that position (against Instituto and Argentinos he was a substitute). And for the Argentine Cup, he also played in that space in four games.

A total of 34 games, in 2,653 minutes played, he scored a goal, received seven warnings and was sent off once. And in a position in which it took him several dates to adapt and in which he did not start in the best way.

He received a lot of criticism, but as time went by he became more established, he silenced them with good performances and ended up becoming an “untouchable” for the coach, who did not spare praise for the defender every time he was consulted in public about the defender. “We know that it is not his usual position, but Portillo has an aggressiveness that the team needs and he gives the team a great hand in a position in which we lack alternatives,” Gandolfi noted on several occasions.

In Unión, the club since the missionary arrived at the Matador at the beginning of the year, through the purchase of his entire record, the versatile “Porti” played the majority of the hundred games he was in as a central midfielder, first or second central defender, libero, stopper and central midfielder, the latter the position in which Gandolfi would put him this weekend for the first time, thinking about providing more brand and output to the central sector of the team and the playing characteristics of the cast led by Carlos Tevez .

Juan Portillo in action against Platense (Federico López Claro / La Voz)

And as a left back for Tatengue he did it only twice, the role in which Gandolfi used him the most. Only once did the Albiazul coach use him as a central defender and it was precisely on the last date of the League Cup, in the 3-0 loss against Colón, in Santa Fe, rearranging him with Lucas Suárez on the wing.

Such is Portillo’s versatility that in Crucero del Norte de Posadas, the club in which he played and of which he is a fan, he also worked as a left winger. Finding left-handed players with these characteristics is not frequent and this explains why Talleres bought him the pass as soon as he arrived at the club and, this week, improved him and extended his contract until 2027. In addition, he stands out for his speed for the projections: in GPS measurements it records passes at a speed of 33 and 36 kilometers, at different times.

It will be a challenge for him to form the double “5” for the first time this Sunday alongside Rodrigo Villagra, but he will face it in a position he knows and in which he can provide solutions to the Albiazul coach, who has been testing him in weekly practices. for quite some time in that role.

