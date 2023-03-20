Listen to the audio version of the article

In Rome, the photographer Dino Ignari exhibits the faces of contemporary poetry

Immortalize a poet in a state of rest, without feigning his eyes or pretensions of stature, without the pose in the shot of whoever published and is pleased with it. It is the goal of Dino Ignani who for almost half a century has portrayed those who have to do with poetry, trying to capture him in his rooms, where the armor of everyday life is paraded and placed near the door of the house. Close to the World Poetry Day, in Rome, as a guest of the Casa dell’architettura, the photographer inaugurated “Intimate portraits”, a personal exhibition that takes up the title of the most famous section of his virtual portfolio: there are about 350 faces collected in years, but only about twenty loved ones have been framed and posted. The rest flow incessantly on the two maxi screens positioned at the entrance, as if time hasn’t decided whether or not to consecrate them in the history of literature.

Portraits of poets on display Photogallery10 photos View

The fee congealed

In volume, the operation of portraying an intellectual in his home had already been implemented earlier by Renato Minore in “The promise of the night” (Donzelli, 2011), leaving the user the freedom to sculpt an image from the raw ink of the tale. Otherwise, inside the Roman Aquarium the intransigence of Giorgio Bassani imposes itself on everyone, to name one, so uncomfortable for his fellow villagers; likewise, the inadequate spontaneity of Valentino Zeichen and his precarious home, defended to the utmost, can be distinguished from afar.

If Biancamaria Frabotta lacks the crystalline and profound vision, Patrizia Cavalli lacks the awkward timing, symptom of an incomparable wit. The lesson of Elio Pagliarani, who recently concluded the function dedicated to him, should not be overlooked: with “The girl Carla” (1978) the poet dampens the domination of the ego that afflicts a large part of the expressive manifestations of the consumer society through a merciless third person, an equalizing linguistic koinè and an aseptic suspension of judgement.

Furthermore, Ignani could not fail to pay homage to the docile composure of Giampiero Neri a few months after his death: “memory takes a backward journey / where an uncertain matter / returns with many fragments”, to use his conception of cyclicity.

The ambitions of the present

The so-called “photographer of poets” confessed that it is the youngest who look for him, who literally chase him to be photographed, even if only in passing during an event. And so many do not realize that they are giving up their own reverberation ahead of time, to surrender to a black and white that is as premature as it is definitive, and too risky. Following his gaze in the crowd traces the ideal perimeter of a citadel of poets, with the diatribes between the living rooms and the back rooms of the academies. “And so, separated even if reunited in a guild, the poets fade, evaporate, like men of smoke… in the end, one wonders: who are the old men, the women, the boys in these photographs?” It is the far from rhetorical question with which Enzo Siciliano concluded the text that presented Ignani’s set shots in “Nuovi Argomenti”, in 1984, and which today introduces the exhibition.