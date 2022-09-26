The new PORTS 1961 2023 spring and summer series breaks through the boundaries of styles with innovative creative methods, giving classic elements a new fashion attitude, and injecting deconstruction vitality that breaks boundaries into the design.

On the basis of following the brand’s classic texture, the brand’s artistic director Karl Templer chose to break through the style boundaries and present the new 2023 spring and summer series with a deconstruction method of simplicity. While balancing pioneer spirit and classic style, it has a distinctive personality and ingenuity. Confuse the boundaries of day and evening wear, blur gender distinctions, and show modernity in casual rhythm.

Everyday styles such as suits, T-shirts, dresses, suspender skirts, trousers, baseball jackets, stripes, pinstripes, checks and other traditional prints are turned into deconstructed experimental objects in the 2023 spring and summer series, becoming a breakthrough in style boundaries Conceptual attempt: suits that focus on tailoring technology use see-through fabrics to play with the “missing feeling” of the lining structure; vertically cut trousers looming to reveal the lining fabrics, reviving the rhythm of fashion with deconstruction methods; fabrics with different volumes are in the same The single product is used at the same time to deepen the dynamic beauty of the combination of people and clothing; the scarf-like frill design gives tops and dresses an unparalleled sense of streamline.

Art director Karl Templer believes that the beauty of fashion lies in the movement and stillness, which naturally sway with the rhythm of the body, creating an elegant rhythm. The creative fusion of smooth silhouettes, layering techniques and material collisions injects a playful artistic imagination into the exquisite tailoring process. Such pure ingenuity extends from clothing to the wooden runway of the 2023 spring and summer series, conveying the brand’s diverse aesthetic concepts. Deconstructed brushstrokes are also used in jewelry design. The jewelry colliding with diamonds and metals conveys a re-examination and redefinition of traditional concepts, and outlines a tough and fashionable attitude.

PORTS

PORTS 1961’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection explores everyday wear with an experimental and out-of-bounds attitude. It draws on a gentle and firm classic style from fashion, and inspires the extraordinary with subversive designs.

Art Direction: KARL TEMPLER

Hairstylist: GUIDO PALAU

Makeup Artist: DIANE KENDAL

Casting: PIERGIORGIO DEL MORO

Music: MICHEL GAUBERT

BUILD: GAINSBURY & WHITING