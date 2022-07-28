PORTS

In 1961, Mr. Luke Tanabe founded PORTS in the beautiful port city of Toronto. Drawing inspiration from his travels around the world, Mr. Luke Tanabe elegantly blends rich textures, colors and patterns from around the world, and continues to lead the times with an elegant and simple style that is favored by urban modern women. Since the brand was founded, the design philosophy and brand foundation of “Global Soul, Urban Spirit” has always accompanied PORTS, showing its profound historical connotation and elegant style to the world. At the beginning of the new century, the global spirit led PORTS to Milan. The artistic aesthetics, time-honored workshop skills and gorgeous fabrics of this Italian fashion capital have injected a vibrant new energy and extraordinary whimsy into PORTS, which has become a refined and elegant piece today. A synonym for creativity.

Following the increasingly diverse modern lifestyle, PORTS has launched the new ATHLEISURE capsule series, which aims to meet the vitality needs of elite women in all aspects of life. It perfectly integrates the concept of healthy lifestyle with the iconic aesthetics of PORTS, fully demonstrating elegance and beauty. A clever balance between practicality.

The PORTS 2022 ATHLEISURE capsule collection reinterprets the classic “Embrace P” print with flexible brushstrokes. The highly recognizable PORTS Logo is interlocked, creating a three-dimensional layer and beauty like relief art. While taking into account the classic and elegant aesthetics, the series empowers practicality with technical fabrics and ingenious tailoring, with a wide range of items to meet different scenarios – including sports bras, short-sleeved tops, hoodies, cropped nylon jackets, high-waisted Leggings and more; accessories include a full “Embrace P” yoga mat, casual shoes, athleisure backpacks and more.

PORTS 2022 ATHLEISURE capsule series explores the different possibilities of sports products with a global perspective, injects the chic ingenuity of modern leisure, meets the free needs of contemporary elite women for leisure sports and fashion wear, and hopes to inspire and lead the trend of healthy life for people in the new era.

As an international high-end fashion group, PORTS GROUP has 4 unique brands – PORTS 1961, PORTS PORTS, PORTSPURE and PORTS V. Inspired by every journey, Ports’ design aims to inspire every fashion-loving “roamer”, to cross different boundaries with them, to satisfy the demands and desires of expressing individuality and self-realization. Beginning in 1961 and known for its sophisticated tailoring and elegant designs, Ports creates sophisticated and elegant modern fashion pieces for a new generation of elite women in the workplace. The design of Ports upholds the time-honored classic silhouette and conveys the global spirit, combining rich materials, colors and textures from all over the world. quality. Today, Ports celebrates diverse aesthetics, leaving a creative imprint on fashion history with diverse styles that transcend age and cultural constraints.

