Portuguese tile: how to use it in decoration

Flooring is always an important factor in home decor. That’s because it has the power to bring out the style you’ve chosen to follow in every architecture and design project. Therefore, in this article, we will know a little more about the Portuguese tile.

Full of history and refinement, this model is used to cover floors, walls, crockery, decorative objects, in addition to adding details in different environments. Follow the content and find out how to make your home more sophisticated with Portuguese tiles. Check out!

History and origin of Portuguese tiles

The Portuguese tile is an ancient tradition, introduced by the Arabs in Europe, mainly in Portugal. He was inspired by old porcelain tiles and drawings with arabesques, geometric shapes, paintings and floral scenes. The colors, on the other hand, are influenced by the blue and white Chinese crockery, taken by the Portuguese after sailing through the East.

The tiles carry drawings about the history, culture and religion of the country. Therefore, it was quite common to be installed in palaces and churches. Nowadays, they are placed on facades, inside shops, restaurants and in homes. In Brazil, cladding has become one of the darlings of those architects who seek to add a touch of refinement to the environment through classic, but at the same time, contemporary decor.

How to use Portuguese tile in decoration

Now that you know a little about the origin of the Portuguese tile, check out some room tips to invest in this style of cladding. Check out!

Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most common rooms in which Portuguese tiles are installed. The most common way is to apply it to the part of the wall between the sink counter and the cabinets above. That’s because, in the kitchen, it’s important to protect wet areas and where there can be fat accumulation. You can use an entire wall if you want to add depth to the room, or choose a piece just to place.

Bathroom

Just like the kitchen, because it has a wet area, the bathroom is another environment where the use of tiles is already common. In this case, as it is a smaller room, use the Portuguese coating to add a touch of refinement and take care not to weigh the space too much. Bet on details, on a single wall or apply a single track.

Piso

Portuguese tiles can also be used as a floor covering in your home. But, be careful not to make the environment heavy, so invest in a neutral decoration with few details, as the floor will steal all the attention. In addition, it is important to pay attention to the finishing characteristics and durability of the coating in order to maintain quality for a longer period of time.

Outdoors

Portuguese tile and hydraulic tile can also be used in outdoor areas, such as gourmet spaces with a barbecue, mixing a bit of rustic decor with elegance. In addition to using it on the walls, you can combine this style of coating with details in wooden furniture, for example.

Steps

The steps of the stairs can also be decorated with Portuguese tiles. You can use it to cover under the steps and give a touch of style and delicacy to a detail that normally goes unnoticed.

Bet on classic and contemporary decor

Bet on classic and contemporary decor