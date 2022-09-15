China News Service, Beijing, September 15 (Reporter Gao Kai) In 2022, the progress bar will reach nearly three-quarters of the way. From dramas to variety shows, online movies, animations, etc., the content creation here shows the characteristics of gradually strengthening stability. . Under the iron law that content is king, a coordinate system with higher quality content may be worth looking forward to.

With the continuous extrusion of industry bubbles, in recent years, in the industry environment of reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and improving quality and quantity, video content creation has received increasing attention. Looking back at the past year, in the fields of dramas, variety shows, online movies, animation and other fields, high-quality content that attracts attention on small screens frequently appears, and the positive energy trend of platform content reflects the joint creation of platform respect and creators, and joint efforts to create Characteristics of high-quality work. A few days ago, as a mainstream video platform, Tencent Video released a total of 52 “Golden Goose Honors” covering 7 categories of TV series, variety shows, online movies, animation, short dramas, small programs, and knowledge. The platform’s honorary release is a commendation for the high-quality content and outstanding creators that have emerged in the past year. In addition to industry incentives, it is not difficult to see from the release. Although the honored works are of various types, their common features are all positive. The core of energy reflects the intensive cultivation of positive energy content.

In addition to attaching importance to high-quality content, arranging the type matrix, and assisting in creation, platform resources can help good content and good stories reach the audience in a more accurate way and increase the total value of the content.

The realism themes represented by “Sweeping the Black Storm” closely follow the pulse of the times, showing the strong vitality and creative potential of realism. While paying tribute to the anti-criminal heroes, “Anti-Black Storm” shows the cross-section of society with a deep excavation of the characters in the story, and carries out meaning exploration and value guidance, so that the audience can get a strong positive interaction in emotional value.

In addition to focusing on the polishing of stories and sophisticated production, costume dramas such as “Knives in the Snow”, “Meng Hua Lu” and “Xing Han Brilliant Moon Rising to the Sea” also focus on the goodness of value, and strive to create and shape the reality. characters and stories. In addition, there are many works such as “Children of Qiao’s Family”, “Ebola Frontline”, “The Beginning”, “You Are My Glory”, etc. Although the entry points and story types are very different, they all endow the characters with core values. It is advocated that the beauty of struggle in growth and the beauty of sincerity in emotion can finally echo the emotional needs and spiritual aspirations of the Chinese people.

While actively innovating content types and themes to meet the needs of diverse cultures, a group of variety shows with distinctive mainstream values ​​and reflecting the style of the times are also on the honor list. As the “Annual Variety Show”, “Talk Show” is rooted in reality. Live, directly hit the real pain points, and continue to attract attention with topics that are both fresh and resonant. Works such as “New Travel Notes”, “A Heartwarming Offer”, and “Fifty Kilometers of Peach Blossom Dock” penetrate deeply into the workplace, social, emotional and other life scenes of contemporary young people. In games, life experience, and competition, you can see real problems everywhere. The setting and attention of the exhibition show the resonance effect of breathing with the times.

Animation works pay more and more attention to the spiritual core while the visual effect technology is becoming more and more sophisticated. The popular national comics such as “Douluo Continent” and “Breaking the Sky” on the honor list can be said to have broken through the simple aesthetics of “cool” such as fighting monsters and upgrading, and the creator’s mature use of the mission consciousness of “Youth Soul” Sincere attention should be paid to the interpretation of the new era of traditional “chivalry culture”, so as to give it a strong spiritual core. In addition to the exploration of the internationalization of animation, “Battle of Two Cities” also fully reflects that only characters with real “inner energy” can get rid of the so-called “protagonist halo”, and their growth experience may become a kind of real world. Projection to reach emotional resonance with the audience.

On the new tracks in other fields, short dramas, small programs, etc. have also been highlighted recently. Works closely related to social issues such as “Aunt’s World“, which tells about the interesting life of “new old age” in the Internet era, and “Rolling, Pinion”, which shows the ups and downs of contemporary workplace people, have won honors this time, fully explaining that “can be seen by everyone. The high-quality content of “To” not only needs the blessing of “hot spots”, but also needs to truly feel the joys, sorrows and joys of contemporary Chinese people with the eyes of loving life.

Many high-quality and influential high-quality works have proved by facts that for content creators and their presentation platforms, they work together to capture the pulse of the times, show a diversified style, pursue the depth of thought and quality of life, and give the works a true meaning. The core of energy is the ultimate password to help each other continue to produce high-quality content. (Finish)