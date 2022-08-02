Listen to the audio version of the article

Furla closed the first half of this year on a positive note with an increase in revenues of 12% compared to the same half of 2021 thanks to the recovery of local consumption and a return of local and US tourist flows. Emea generated + 43% progress while in North America sales recorded + 74%.

Although marked by the pandemic and the various restrictions in the first quarter of the year, a positive figure also for Japan which sees an increase of + 6%. of the points of sale that most affected this geographical area.

Furla, as announced by the company, will continue the implementation of the strategic relaunch plan with the new CEO which will be announced shortly.