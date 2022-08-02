Home Entertainment Positive first half for Furla
Entertainment

Positive first half for Furla

by admin
Positive first half for Furla

Furla closed the first half of this year on a positive note with an increase in revenues of 12% compared to the same half of 2021 thanks to the recovery of local consumption and a return of local and US tourist flows. Emea generated + 43% progress while in North America sales recorded + 74%.

Although marked by the pandemic and the various restrictions in the first quarter of the year, a positive figure also for Japan which sees an increase of + 6%. of the points of sale that most affected this geographical area.

Furla, as announced by the company, will continue the implementation of the strategic relaunch plan with the new CEO which will be announced shortly.

See also  Qin Pei's daughter Jiang Liwen is married and her husband is an engineer 5 years younger than her - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

“Hatsune Miku Project DIVA MEGA39’s+” up to 30%...

Range Rover and Sardinia: when water blesses engines

Ox people born in 1985 will analyze the...

The precocious tone is so funny! 14-year-old Park...

In the name of growth, constructing a social...

“Check in!The second season of “Food Group” was...

Engineered Garments Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Introduced |...

British rapper Pa Salieu in A-COLD-WALL* 2022 Fall/Winter...

Politics tired of the new La7 programs

Converse One Star Pro Releases New “Popsicle” Series

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy