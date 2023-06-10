Post-90s composer Gong Tianpeng premiered three new works with symphony to show the “poetic and picturesque” Chinese culture_Creation_Works_Symphony

Original Title: Post-90s Composer Gong Tianpeng’s Three New Works Premiered with Symphony to Show the “Poetry and Picturesqueness” of Chinese Culture

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/text) On the evening of July 9, Gong Tianpeng, a post-90s young composer and resident composer of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, composed “Tang and Song Suite” and piano concerto ” The three original works “The Bell at Midnight” and “Symphony of Traditional Chinese Painting” premiered at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

From the piano concerto “Historical Records of China” that shows the long history of Chinese civilization, to the oratorio “Yanhuang Song” that retells the myth of Chinese creation, to the symphony “Peking Opera Fantasy” that describes the beauty of the quintessence of China, until today this condensed Chinese classics The “Poetry and Picturesque” concert… For ten years, Gong Tianpeng, who is rooted in the fertile soil of traditional culture, has been practicing hard and hard work, and has handed over a heavy “harvest answer sheet”, showing the inheritance and promotion of China‘s excellent traditional culture. Live practice.

A year ago, Gong Tianpeng proposed a bold idea to the group, that is, starting from Tang poetry and Song poetry and famous paintings handed down from generation to generation, and using nationalized pure instrumental symphony to interpret the beauty of Chinese traditional culture, which can make Chinese poetry and painting through musical notes Jumping out of the paper can also create an opportunity for dialogue between Chinese culture and the world without language. After several discussions, this idea finally won the support of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, and it was decided that Zhang Liang, the deputy director and permanent conductor, will complete the world premiere of the three works in the “Poetic and Picturesque” series.

The concert will be divided into two halves, the first half is “writing poetry” and the second half is “painting”. Among them, the first work in the first half is the “Tang and Song Suite” based on four classic poems: Li Bai’s “Looking at the Lushan Waterfall”, Du Fu’s “Wangyue”, Li Qingzhao’s “Yijianmei” and Su Shi’s “Water Tune Getou”. Gong Tianpeng said that these four well-known poems correspond to the Romanticism, Realism, Gracefulness and Boldness in the Chinese poetry genres respectively. These different artistic styles provide infinite inspiration for their creation and greatly enrich the The emotional level and expressiveness of the work. Another piano concerto “Midnight Bells” is Gong Tianpeng’s personal interpretation of “Fengqiao Night Mooring” based on his real experience of staying overnight in Luxiang Village, Suzhou. Ultimately ending in nirvana-like tranquility, the “Midnight Bell” here becomes a symbol of natural life and death and the eternal spirit.

The second half of the "Chinese Painting Symphony" was inspired by "Luo Shen Fu", "Han Xizai Night Banquet", "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains" and "Along the River during the Qingming Festival" among the top ten famous paintings handed down from generation to generation in my country. Different themes, such as landscapes and customs, also run through different historical dynasties such as the Three Kingdoms, Southern Tang, and Northern Song Dynasties, and use panoramic writing techniques to show the long history and profoundness of Chinese culture. It is worth mentioning that the author used the combination of multimedia audio and live performance for the first time in the fourth movement "Along the River During the Qingming Festival" to symbolize the relationship between ancient and modern times, as well as between tradition and innovation. Gong Tianpeng believes that musicality is also one of the important aesthetic characteristics of poetry and painting. The three originate from the same source and have always complemented each other in their evolution and development. "These poems and paintings not only have strong musicality, storytelling and symphony, but also contain the personal experience and inner world of these great authors. If they can be composed into an internationally interoperable symphony language, it can help the audience understand more emotionally and three-dimensionally. The ideological and artistic conception of the original works can also inspire people today with the help of the family and country feelings and national integrity of ancient writers and artists." Gong Tianpeng said in an interview. In this "poetic and picturesque" creation, Gong Tianpeng also saw the profound influence of the ideology, humanistic spirit and moral norms contained in the excellent Chinese culture on the creation of contemporary art from the ancient Chinese sages and sages. The phrase "a good sentence for the sake of human nature, the words are not shocking and endless" is not only the self-stimulation of Du Fu, the great poet at that time, but also the creative realm that Chinese literati have been pursuing for more than a thousand years. In the process of creation, Gong Tianpeng found that Du Fu's rhythmic poems are pure, natural, dense and thick, and most of them have been tempered and polished repeatedly. The creative attitude deeply touched Gong Tianpeng's heart. How to express the poet's ultimate pursuit of art has become another core proposition in his creation. From the "Hundred Years Ode", which has been drafted ten times before, to the "Poetic and Picturesque" concert, which has been brewing and creating for three years, Gong Tianpeng has devoted himself to the publication of each work, "More than a thousand years ago, it was these literary giants. , The masters' meticulous carving and long-term efforts have left so many world-famous art treasures for future generations. Today is undoubtedly the best era. We can stand on the shoulders of our predecessors to see the world. We It is necessary to strengthen cultural self-confidence, enhance the self-confidence and pride of being a Chinese, and leave more peak works and handed down works for this era." Gong Tianpeng said, "Let the world fall in love with a nation because of falling in love with a work. , is the greatest contribution an artist can make to his own civilization." This is his ideal, and it is also the practice he is devoting himself to.

