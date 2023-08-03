Post Archive Faction (PAF) Launches Pop-up Store at The Hyundai Seoul

Post Archive Faction (PAF) Collaborates with On and Opens Pop-Up Store at The Hyundai Seoul

Seoul, South Korea – Post Archive Faction (PAF), a cutting-edge Korean brand known for its unique expression and fusion of art and fashion, has announced its latest collaboration with Swiss sports brand On. Following their successful partnership in the past, PAF and On have teamed up once again to create a series of innovative collaborations. As part of this collaboration, PAF has opened a pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul, one of the most prominent department stores in Korea.

Situated on the second floor of The Hyundai Seoul, the pop-up store aims to showcase PAF’s diverse expressions and push the boundaries of art and fashion. The store features a display stand made of flat glass, which beautifully presents PAF’s pure white colored brand items. From left to right, visitors can explore the brand’s unique aesthetic and stylistic elements.

Aside from the showcased items, the pop-up store also offers a range of exclusive merchandise for customers to enjoy. Visitors can grab a commemorative Tee that embodies the essence of Roomscape, a signature element of the PAF brand. Additionally, the store provides MP3 players that are filled with the brand’s artistic aesthetics, allowing customers to experience PAF’s unique style in a different form.

The Post Archive Faction (PAF) pop-up store will be open to the public from August 1st to August 31st. Those who are interested can visit The Hyundai Seoul and immerse themselves in PAF’s world of art and fashion.

Details of the pop-up store are as follows:

– Name: Post Archive Faction (PAF) Pop-Up Store

– Duration: August 1st to August 31st

– Opening Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 10:30-20:00, Thursday to Sunday: 10:30-20:30

– Location: The Hyundai Seoul, Level 2

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the captivating collaboration between PAF and On and discover the innovative creations of this cutting-edge Korean brand.

