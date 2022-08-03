Post Malone

Sina Entertainment News According to the media, Malone (Post Malone) will appear to have everything after becoming famous, but in fact have nothing, condensed into the fourth brand new album “Twelve Carat Toothache” (Twelve Carat Toothache), become him. The most intimate work of his music career, and an honest revelation of his past alcohol addiction in songs.

One of the album’s “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” wrote about love and hate for alcohol, superstar Malone further described in an interview: “At the worst, I was drunk and lay on the ground for several weeks, I wanted to try Stay awake, but keep shouting the names of people who are not at the scene, I hope they can save me.” Although he has not yet successfully quit drinking at this stage, he has learned to drink rationally and responsibly.

He attributes this growth to the love of the other half, “She did not give me an ultimatum, asking me to choose between her and alcohol; instead, she slowly guided me out of the darkness, her attitude was ‘what I love is Who you were, and I know you’re not like that, and there’s definitely a way to get better’, she really saved my life!”

In addition, he also thanked many friends around him, including Justin Bieber and his wife, who had given him advice, “Others can detect something wrong with you from the outside, but you may be trapped in your inner little world. , did not find anything unusual. I am still learning every day how to open my heart and learn to talk less and listen more.” ettoday/text

