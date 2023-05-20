potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The thrilling third season of‘Outer Banks is finally here, and if you’ve already devoured all 10 episodes (which is very likely, since you’re here), you’re probably chomping at the bit to find out what’s next. Well, you won’t have to wait months to find out if a fourth season is in the works, because Outer Banks has already been given the green light for new adventures! In fact, the renewal of the series was confirmed long before the airing of the third season.

Outer Banks saison 4

Loyal Outer Banks fans were the first to hear about the exciting news at the acclaimed music event, Poguelandia, in Huntington Beach, CA. The actors had the pleasure of personally announcing the renewal of the series in front of a cheering crowd.

That’s when co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke expressed their gratitude to fans in a glowing statement: “Seeing Poguelandia come to life has been a spectacular experience.

The Pogues are having the adventure of a lifetime, and now we have the opportunity to experience some new twists as the saga continues in season four of Outer Banks.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Netflix, our outstanding cast, and the amazing fans who have supported us throughout this project.”

Now, the burning question is: when can we watch the fourth season? Here’s what we know so far, stay tuned for the latest information.

It’s still too early to confirm an exact release date, as you might expect. However, if we were to speculate with caution, a summer release in 2024 doesn’t seem out of place.

🤙OUTER BANKS 🤙SEASON 4 🤙COMING SOON 🤙 — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) February 25, 2023

Based on the previous seasons, with the first airing on April 15, 2020, followed by the second in December 2021, it’s clear that there has been a considerable gap between the second and third season. These extended delays are likely due to the disruptions caused by the global pandemic. However, if everything goes smoothly, we can reasonably hope that the fourth season will be available much sooner.

Outer Banks Seasons 1 & 2 Recap | Netflix

We will let you know as soon as official information regarding the Outer Banks Season 4 release date becomes available. In the meantime, get ready to find your favorite characters for new adventures in the near future.

Outer Banks season 4: Confirmed actors back!

In light of the finale’s final scenes, it’s obvious that John B and Sarah are embarking on a new mission. It is therefore very likely that Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline will reprise their respective roles.

Chase Stokes et Madelyn Cline

Additionally, we can also expect the return of the following characters:

JJ

Madison Bailey as Kiara (Kie)

Kiara (Where)

Jonathan Davis as Pope

Pope

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Cleo

Unfortunately, despite efforts to find him, Big John (played by Charles Halford) will not make his return in the next season. The events of the finale lead to the demise of Big John and Ward, both deceased and whose remains rest somewhere in the rainforest. This means we have to say goodbye to Ward, a character with some complexity, and to the talented actor who brought him to life, Charles Esten.

Outer Banks season 4: What does the plot hold for us?

Auteurs Jonas Pate, Josh Pate et Shannon Burke Number of episodes 10 original chain Netflix All the important details about Outer Banks.

The fourth season of Outer Banks promises to be madness. While the quest for El Dorado is over and John B’s father’s case has been buried with him, the adventure is far from over.

Despite the final moments of the finale where Sarah and John B seem content with their surf shop, it’s obvious there’s something on the horizon. A stranger appears, bringing with him a manuscript describing the pirate Blackbeard’s logbook.

Instead of dismissing the manuscript by saying “No thanks, I’ve had enough quests”, John B smiles. And we all know the meaning of that smile: it is heading full speed ahead on a tumultuous journey and there is no doubt that it will drag others in its wake.

Even though Rafe wasn’t involved in the season finale, it’s possible that the events that unfolded could cause him to return to his villainous ways in the fourth season, with Ward’s death as the likely trigger. Having asked the Pogues to protect his father and finding himself riddled with bullets instead, he will be deeply affected after finally earning Ward’s respect and, therefore, the keys to the empire. It is not absurd to think that he will seek revenge on the Pogues and that an alliance with Topper could be considered.

The Pogues should beware, as Blackbeard’s treasure won’t be the only source of drama in the fourth season. Sarah, Rafe’s sister, will also have to deal with Ward’s death, which will make the journey even more difficult for her due to their complex relationship.

See as well

Regarding the emotions felt during the finale, Stokes told TVLine, “When I saw the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh, thank you, Jonas [Pate]Josh [Pate] and Shannon [Burke]. You really embarrass me, but the challenge has been met, and I am very proud of the work we have done this year. Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, added that the season ended with “a very, very painful resolution,” and that some of those feelings might carry over into season four.

Although the creators are tight-lipped about the details of the series’ future, they did share some good news regarding their plans. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke revealed that they hoped to exceed their original plan by just four seasons. “I can’t give a specific number right now,” Josh said. “The time to reach this ending might be extended, but we now know the shape of the story’s conclusion. We’ll make it last as long as possible, that’s for sure. Jonas added with humor: “In season 17, we will be on Mars”. Although he is joking, we will not let him go.

As for what the villains would like to see in the fourth season, they also have some interesting ideas. Carlacia Grant told Cosmopolitan: “I have a few theories. I don’t want to spoil them, but I would love to see Cleo’s story. Like someone came back from Cleo’s past to explain some of her ways. It’s Outer Banks. His mother is dead, his father is gone, but any of these people could appear somehow. Madison Bailey added, “I like the ending because I always thought they needed to find something more enduring for their love of treasure.” I think this is a job opportunity. It’s less about finding gold than finding a way to mine and explore it. It may have malicious intentions. But at least we’re chasing something because that’s exactly what we love to do. »

The fourth season of Outer Banks promises to be full of twists and thrilling moments. Stay tuned for more plot developments and new adventures that await our favorite Pogues.

Outer Banks season 4 trailer: When can we watch it?

What does the plot hold for us?

It’s too early to confirm the trailer release date of season 4 of Outer Banks. However, fans can expect it to be unveiled at some point before the official season release.

As with previous seasons, Netflix is ​​expected to announce the trailer several weeks or months before the new season airs. Trailers are often used to stir up excitement among fans and provide insight into new plots, characters, and upcoming twists.

It is recommended to stay tuned for official Outer Banks news and Netflix announcements to be informed of the imminent release of the Season 4 trailer.

More on Netflix series:

Netflix series: When will the Outer Banks Season 3 series be released?

Understand why movies are disappearing from Netflix and find out which series are making Netflix take off

Netflix series: Who is Alicia Sierra’s husband in “La Casa de Papel”?