ROME – Potholes are not just an Italian problem, where the number of accidents caused for this reason has jumped by 17% if we look at urban roads and 27% on extra-urban ones. In fact, there are those who are worse off, like the United Kingdom. According to the annual Pothole Impact Tracker (Pit) report from Kwik Fit, a leading auto repair and maintenance company, pothole damage has forced nearly 2.7 million cars into repair over the past twelve months.





The report found that in the year to March 2023, 13.1 million British motorists suffered damage to their car after hitting a pothole, and of these, one in five had to be without their vehicle for more than one week for repair. As many as 57% of British motorists said they had taken at least one pothole a week over the past twelve months, and the impact caused damage to over 13 million cars, while the average repair bill faced by each motorist was £127 (€145), for a total cost to UK motorists of £1.7 billion. Kwik Fit, which has more than 600 service centers nationwide, first conducted a study of the cost of repairing pothole damage in 2013 and its research has shown that since then the total burden on motorists Britons more than doubled, an increase of 121%.

Potholes in Rome, victims increase 02 January 2019

Rising costs are reflected in motorists’ responses to national road conditions: over half of all drivers (51%) say road conditions in their area are worse than a decade ago, and 39 % says they are significantly worse. Only one in eight (13%) say the roads are in better condition than they were a decade ago.

Inflation has pushed up the cost of individual repairs over the last decade and some motorists have been particularly hard hit. Although the average figure over the last year was £127, many drivers had to pay much more, with 850,000 drivers having to pay over £300 (€341) to have their car repaired.

Damaged cars? 55% happens in traffic 10 December 2022



According to Roger Griggs, director of communications for Kwik Fit, it is important for motorists to report potholes, even if they do not think they have damaged the car (which in any case should be checked carefully). “We know municipalities have huge budgetary needs, but they better notice a pothole as soon as possible,” Griggs explained. “Road conditions only go in one direction, so the longer a problem is left, the more expensive will fix it. And of course, in the meantime, there will be more damage to vehicles and more problems for the drivers whose vehicles are damaged”.