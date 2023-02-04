ROME – The fight against evasion also involves the car. And this is known. The incomes of those who buy supercars, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati, have always been subject to particular monitoring by the tax authorities, to verify if they really have the economic means to be able to afford them. But since 2023 there is something new. Even the most powerful electric and hybrid vehicles enter the Cete, or the database used by the Guardia di Finanza to track down those who declare little or nothing with respect to their standard of living.

As specified in a circular from the general command sent to the territorial departments, starting from 1 January 2023 the Fiamme Gialle will also have to focus their attention on hybrid cars with a maximum power exceeding 120 kW and electric cars with a maximum power exceeding 70 kW.

A choice dictated above all by the high cost and the great appeal that these cars have among motorists. To identify the most ‘powerful’ vehicles, reference will be made to the single circulation document. However, the attention of the Guardia di Finanza on the car is not focused only on the possession of an expensive car. Thanks to the cross-checks made possible by the various reference databases, in recent years the checks have also included expenses related to the maintenance and repair of vehicles in addition to insurance costs (RCA and theft and fire coverage) and any rental costs ( caravans, campers and city cars).