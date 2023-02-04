Home Entertainment Powerful electric and hybrids, targeted by the tax authorities like supercars
Entertainment

Powerful electric and hybrids, targeted by the tax authorities like supercars

by admin
Powerful electric and hybrids, targeted by the tax authorities like supercars

ROME – The fight against evasion also involves the car. And this is known. The incomes of those who buy supercars, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati, have always been subject to particular monitoring by the tax authorities, to verify if they really have the economic means to be able to afford them. But since 2023 there is something new. Even the most powerful electric and hybrid vehicles enter the Cete, or the database used by the Guardia di Finanza to track down those who declare little or nothing with respect to their standard of living.

As specified in a circular from the general command sent to the territorial departments, starting from 1 January 2023 the Fiamme Gialle will also have to focus their attention on hybrid cars with a maximum power exceeding 120 kW and electric cars with a maximum power exceeding 70 kW.

A choice dictated above all by the high cost and the great appeal that these cars have among motorists. To identify the most ‘powerful’ vehicles, reference will be made to the single circulation document. However, the attention of the Guardia di Finanza on the car is not focused only on the possession of an expensive car. Thanks to the cross-checks made possible by the various reference databases, in recent years the checks have also included expenses related to the maintenance and repair of vehicles in addition to insurance costs (RCA and theft and fire coverage) and any rental costs ( caravans, campers and city cars).

See also  The three generations of Spider-Man are pointing at each other! Official behind-the-scenes photos of Spider-Man: No Way Home recreate classic memes | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Progressives Are Trying to Take Over Medieval Studies–Rachel...

Priest & Actor–George Drance, S.J.

Online Education with The Tolkien Professor–Corey Olsen

Extremely Specific Middle-earth Q&A with The Tolkien Professor–Corey...

A Civics Lesson for Catholics–Bob Marshall

Acedia, the Forgotten Capital Sin–RJ Snell

Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

Carl Schmitt, Painter of Vision–Andrew de Sa

Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann...

Newman’s Idea of a University–Paul Shrimpton

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy